Anele Mdoda married lawyer Bonelela Buzza James during a private wedding over the Easter weekend

One of Mdoda's close friends, Sizwe Dhlomo, attended the wedding, and his outfit set tongues wagging

Netizens criticised Sizwe Dhlomo for not dressing appropriately, with some calling him out for his lack of effort

Fans criticised Sizwe Dhlomo's outfit at Anele Mdoda's wedding. Image: sizwedhlomo, zintathu

Source: Instagram

Renowned media personality Anele Mdoda and her husband Bonelela Buzza James tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony held over the long Easter weekend. While Thembisa Nxumalo’s absence at the ceremony raised eyebrows, Anele Mdoda’s bestie Sizwe Dhlomo attended the wedding and his outfit at the event has the internet buzzing.

Sizwe Dhlomo misses the mark at Anele Mdoda's wedding

Mdoda’s friend and author Khaya Dlanga, has been serving exclusive content from the 947 presenter’s wedding on his social media. On Wednesday 23 April, Dlanga shared a picture of Sizwe Dhlomo, Sfiso Hero Mthethwa and Jack Devero. The post was captioned:

“The legends of Xhosanostra. If you don’t know, umncinci.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the photo, Sizwe Dhlomo is wearing a dark jacket and a checked traditional shirt underneath. He also rocked a black hat, jeans and black boots as well as his spectacles.

The others wore traditional outfits which were more in sync with the event than Sizwe’s.

Netizens weigh in on Sizwe Dhlomo's wedding outfit

In the comments, netizens roasted Sizwe Dhlomo for his outfit which they argued didn’t suit the occasion. Others accused him for not even putting in effort to look good for his bestfriend’s wedding.

Here are some of the comments:

@bozzie_t suggested:

“Maybe Sizwe is a thrifter hey.”

@sleekcliq said:

“Hawu Sizwe? He didn't try at all and it's not cute.”

@GokuKnocks highlighted:

“Sizwe has never ever had one solid outfit. That man has zero dress sense. Like he is consistent with trash fits and he is definitely rich enough to do better lol.”

@PilaneKele responded:

“Sizwe didn't even try haibo! Such events are to showcase our beautiful different heritage attires!!🤦”

@ShakimBalKat suggested:

“I guess Sizwe was the one doing the slaughtering and cooking while everyone was there to celebrate.”

@Mmabatshedi asked:

“Why is that other guy dressed like that? Bathong respect other people's events.”

@KrucbalXqution joked:

“Sizwe dresses like he went to the lost and found and said, ‘Give me whatever you have’.”

Fans weighed in on Sizwe Dhlomo's outfit at Anele Mdoda’s wedding. Image: zintathu, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka slammed for wedding outfit

Sizwe Dhlomo seems to be following in the footsteps of Kaya 959 Breakfast Show co-host Sol Phenduka.

Netizens also criticised the outfit Sol Phenduka wore to friend’s wedding in Ga-Mashashane, Polokwane in March.

Phenduka rocked an African attire and Jordans. Several netizens slammed Sol Phenduka for wearing sneakers to his friend’s wedding ceremony. They pointed out that his outfit didn’t fit the occasion. Others joked that they thought that the picture was of a lookalike.

Connie Ferguson dazzles at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson was a sight to behold at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding in March.

She wore a stunning Gert-Johan Coetzee dress. While she's known for breaking the internet with her videos in the gym, the former The Queen actress had her Instagram followers gushing after she shared a picture of herself at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding venue.

Source: Briefly News