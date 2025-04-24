The roast of Sizwe Dhlomo's outfit he wore at Anele Mdodoa's traditional wedding continues online

Guests at Anele Mdoda's wedding came out in their traditional attire, however, the Kaya 959 host kept it casual

Now, a lady had to feel his wrath after she criticised his outfit, saying it was horrendous

Radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo has gone viral for his outfit at Anele Mdoda's wedding. Instead of sticking to the traditional Xhosa theme, He chose a casual look that placed him in the spotlight.

Sizwe Dhlomo aggressively calls outfit critic ugly

A lady's commentary on his outfit did not sit well with him. The media personality aimed her looks when she roasted him for being stuck in the 2000s fashion era.

The X user @__novumile's response seems to have rubbed Sizwe the wrong way.

Sizwe Dhlomo clapped back at his outfit critics, saying he did wear a traditional garment; however, because he stepped outside, he put on a coat and rubber boots. He tried to defend himself by pointing out that his boots were wet. Still not convinced, Novumile said his outfit would still look horrendous even if he took off the coat.

Responding to her, Sizwe went for a low blow and shaded her looks. When another user cautioned him against going for women's looks, saying Novumile is beautiful, Sizwe doubled down and said, "Is she?"

Check out his tweet below:

Lady responds to Sizwe Dhlomo's jabs

The X user clapped back at the Kaya 959 radio presenter, saying she is not ugly. She stands firm on her opinion that Sizwe Dhlomo's outfit was horrendous.

@__novumile responded to Sizwe's diss:

"I’m a lot of things, but ugly isn’t one of them."

Another user reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo's jab, saying the lady was forward for commenting on his outfit. However, she did not back down in defending her looks from other netizens.

“She’s too forward” bathong you don’t even know me. You’re so stupid, sies. A jab at my looks is as lame as that horrendous outfit he wore."

Mzansi left howling by Sizwe's clapbacks

Instead of reprimanding Dhlomo, peeps had a bit of a giggle with his responses.

@ChrisExcle laughed:

"We are going to suffer because of Anele?"

@Mbuso_Mawande cautioned:

"People must serve what they can take...now they're calling Sizwe a bully, as if he started it."

@ApheleleJody laughed:

"He took his time picking that outfit for someone to say it’s 'horrendous'. You guys hurt his feelings."

@Kat_Blos reprimanded:

"Honestly Sizwe is sometimes very mean and condescending, and people think it’s cute."

@chiefcebo_ stated:

"You guys are provoking Sizwe. You have been bashing him about his outfit."

@MpNkophe shared:

"Sizwe just went to the same level with the girl. She started it and Sizwe obliged."

Sizwe Dhlomo congratulates Anele Mdoda after wedding

In a previous report from Briefly News, as Anele's friend, Sizwe Dhlomo, congratulated her after the wedding ceremony on Sunday, 20 April.

The media personality wrote on his X account over the weekend: "God bless the union. God bless the families."

