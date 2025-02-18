Rapper Cassper Nyovest was slammed on X for calling a woman online ugly because she said his new song Kusho Bani is bad

Netizens corrected the rapper and advised him against going for women's looks especially on a public platform

He has since clapped back and said he is allowed to clap back at people who say nasty things about him

The Kusho Bani hate train is not dying down anytime soon. The rapper has clapped back at the haters over their dislike for the song. However, this time, he took it a little too far.

Cassper Nyovest clapped back at a 'Kusho Bani' critique and got dragged for it. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

User ruffles Cassper's feathers by calling song ugly

An X user got more than she bargained for when she criticised Cassper Nyovest's doing, Kusho Bani. @lisakhat_ sent a silent dig at the rapper saying the song is bad.

"Cassper's song is not nice, shame," she tweeted. In a separate post, she said she is allowed to provide criticism to songs even if they are from her favourite artists.

Cassper Nyovest caught his sublime and he went off on the girl. On TikTok, men show off their partners and they use Cassper's line "Have you seen my wife, hosh karamaima."

This trend grew on Valentine's Day and men who have beautiful partners were more than ready to show them off.

Cassper used this trend to attack the user, asking if anyone posted her on 14 February. He then said she does not fit the spec of girls he was referring to in the song.

Cassper claps back at trolls

The Mama I Made It rapper got dragged online with people saying he is giving off loser energy for putting the girl on the spot.

He replied saying he is allowed to clap back to haters. Check out his X post.

Mzansi slams Cassper Nyovest

People were not too happy with Cassper Nyovest's response to the lady, saying people gave honest reviews on his song, so his disrespect was not warranted.

@reaschwarz lashed:

"Problem ka wena is that you underlyingly have an issue with women that aren’t light-skinned. you’ve expressed it within your lyricism from time to time. It’s low key a reflection of low self-esteem as a black man, respectfully."

@mxniquejade_ said:

"This just made you a liar and a loser. If you’re someone who curates things for the public (art, music, content, articles, etc) - you will be criticised. People will not enjoy everything you do. That’s normal. Expecting people to praise everything you do? That’s a delusion."

@mobu_ras said:

"She criticized your craft, not your personal life, focus on that. And not everyone will like your music, & that’s okay. No need to be all petty. You don’t have to respond to every negative comment. Lastly, drop the one-sided mindset and learn to accept different views."

@Tshepo_Ranko defended the girl:

"And the fact that she actually listened to the song means she had hope that it would at least be good in some sense. He should’ve overlooked her tweet, his response is horrible."

Cassper Nyovest announces Kusho Bani dance challenge

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest announced a TikTok dance challenge for his new song, Kusho Bani.

The said a fan who hops on the tree is guaranteed a handsome cash prize.

Source: Briefly News