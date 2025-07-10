Amapiano star LeeMcKrazy reportedly survived a brutal hijacking attempt in Johannesburg

The Kokotela hitmaker was rushed to the hospital after getting pepper-sprayed and was treated

LeeMcKrazy's friends narrated how the story unfolded, saying the singer is safe after the ordeal

LeeMcKrazy was hospitalised in Johannesburg after surviving a hijacking. Image: Leemckrazy_mnicee

Source: Instagram

Amapiano star survives attack

South African rising star LeeMcKrazy was said to be hospitalised after surviving a brutal attack in Johannesburg.

Linda Mnisi, his real name, was reportedly a victim of an attempted hijacking after his performance at the Cosmopolitan nightclub located in Maboneng. According to Buzz Life News, a friend narrated how the night unfolded, saying there were four occupants in the car, including the singer.

The friend said the night started great with LeeMcKrazy smashing his performance. The vehicle that the 22-year-old was travelling in was parked in front of the club's entrance on the street. When all of them entered, one person realised they had left something inside the venue, so he exited the car. That is when five guys approached them and started attacking them. Although they could not tell exactly what substance was used in the attack, they suspect it was pepper spray.

“One of the guys opened the door to the car, and about five guys came and pepper-sprayed everyone. They poured some type of acid and pepper-sprayed Leemckrazy.”

They allegedly fled upon realising who the singer was: “When they recognised it was him, they ran off.”

LeeMcKrazy survives a suspected hijacking. Image: leemckrazy_mnicee

Source: Instagram

LeeMcKrazy rushed to the hospital

The Amapiano singer was then rushed to the hospital to treat his eye injuries. Had they waited, some damage would have probably been done to his eyesight.

“They rushed him to the hospital to get his eye treated. They said, had he waited longer, there was a chance he could have been seriously injured.”

This is not a recent incident, as the star has returned to work. He and Scotts Maphuma are currently in Poland for their performance at Monta Beach Volleyball. He shared this via an Instagram post.

“He is just happy to be alive and safe, and his car was not stolen. He got some time off work just to recover, but he is back working again.”

LeeMcKrazy, who is signed to Gipa Entertainment management company, assured his fans that he was doing well. “I’m working, all is good.” No case was opened after the alleged incident.

Just recently, his Volkswagen car was stripped of its headlights. The star recently teamed up with Oskido for a Pepsi campaign.

LeeKcKrazy and Scotts Maphuma tease new collaboration

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano singer Scotts Maphuma and LeeMcKrazy teased a new collaboration in an epic video on social media.

The stars who were dubbed the new kids on the block, had a good 2024 in terms of hits and endless bookings. They were arguably one of the most in-demand acts. Although there were positive responses to the song, some people questioned whether the artists had versatility or not.

"I didn't think Scott Maphuma and LeeMcKrazy had a song together cause I was convinced if they did, it would go number 1 for months. I found out today that they at least have five."

