Penny Ntuli Comes Through for Best Friend Who Survived Attempted Hijacking in Durban
- Radio personality Penny Ntuli is offering her best friend a safe haven in Johannesburg
- Buyani Masikane is walking in crutches after surviving an attempted hijacking in Durban
- The presenter opened her doors for the friend to stay with her as he lived alone in Durban
South African radio presenter Penny Ntuli is offering her friend a shoulder to cry on and a safe haven. The friend, an up-and-coming radio personality, recently purchased a new vehicle but almost got hijacked.
Penny Ntuli to help her friend with a place to live
Jozi FM Radio star Penny Ntuli reportedly opened her doors for her friend at her Johannesburg apartment.
Buyani Masikane is currently walking in crutches after surviving an attempted hijacking in Durban.
Buyani Sbahle Zotha Masikane is a TV actor who appeared on Uzalo and is also a radio presenter on Vibe FM. Check out the latest photo he posted on Instagram.
Buyani on his relationship with Penny
According to ZiMoja, Buyani was on his way to show his family his newly purchased vehicle. On his way, hijackers tried to steal his car. He ended up in a building where he jumped from the third floor, hurting his leg.
In his relationship with Penny, he says she is his ride-or-die.
"She is my best friend. She offered to take care of me while I recover because I live alone in Durban."
Penny also visited him frequently while he was hospitalised. "She is like the sister I have never had. With her, I am in good hands," he told the publication.
The incident was a major setback for him, but he hopes to make a full recovery by April 2025.
Penny Ntuli shows off new set of wheels
In a previous report from Briefly News, South African star Penny Ntuli recently purchased a brand new car, and she shared the photos on Instagram.
The Jozi FM presenter purchased her VW T-Cross R-Line 2024, which is worth half a million rands. Fans congratulated her, and they encouraged her to keep going after she shared a heartfelt caption.
Source: Briefly News
