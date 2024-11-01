Radio personality Penny Ntuli has recently purchased a brand new car, and she shared the photos on Instagram

The Jozi FM presenter showed off her VW T-Cross R-Line 2024, which is worth half a million

Fans congratulated her, and they encouraged her to keep going after she shared a heartfelt caption

Congratulations to South African radio personality Penny Ntuli, who recently purchased a new car.

Penny Ntuli has purchased a new VW T-Cross. Image: @pennyntuli

Source: Instagram

A look at Penny Ntuli's new car

Popular radio personality Penny Ntuli announced that she is the owner of a brand new sizzling car. On Instagram, she shared photos of herself collecting the car at the dealership in Westgate, Roodepoort.

The celebrated Jozi FM presenter showed off her VW T-Cross R-Line 2024, which is worth half a million rand.

"Funny how my life was falling apart at the beginning of the year. I thought it was over for me (Oh, so I thought). But, God had a better plan for my life & through my mother's prayers, everything fell into place."

Fans send heartfelt congratulatory messages to Penny Ntuli

Social media users congratulated Penny Ntuli on the wonderful achievement. People encouraged her to keep going after her heartfelt confession.

nonjabz_makhumza_ said:

"I am just pleased by the way God keeps blessing you. Congratulations, baby. Continue respecting the world; you will reap great rewards."

asavela__m shared:

"Congratulations Ndlela ka sompisi 😍God is good all the time."

ladydkhoza praised:

"Halala Penny, I’m happy for you."

gugulethumzobe replied:

"Congratulations sthandwa sami."

official.qwabetwins said:

"Congratulations my love."

bubu_kubeka shared:

"Congratulations, beautiful. You are living in your Isaiah 60:22 era God is making things happen for you."

bhizorix prayed:

"May God protect your car. Congratulations."

sanamchunu7 congratulated:

"Congratulations my baby💃"

fufu_duma hailed:

"Look at God!!❤️❤️ congratulations 🎊 👏🏾 💐 MaNtuli😍"

