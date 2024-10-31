“Money Is Money Well Done”: Woman Settles Edgars Layby Purchase With R1,7K Coins, Clip Stuns SA
- A determined Mzansi woman settled her R1,700 Edgars layby using a bag filled with saved coins
- She recorded her experience while the cashier counted the money and it sparked a wave of praise
- The TikTok video had netizens cheering and admiring how she turned small change into a meaningful payment
Who says coins don’t count? A South African woman decided to settle her R1.7K Edgars layby with bags full of coins.
Mzansi woman makes final payment
The lady shared her unique approach to making the final payment. She walked into the store at Southgate Mall in Johannesburg with a large bag of money.
Value of coins displayed in TikTok video
The video on the TikTok account @mbalieflower3 got over 80k views. It shows the cashier slowly counting out each coin, while the lady proudly watches her hard-earned savings do the talking.
She expressed her joy in the caption with a few words and emojis: "I'm so happy. 🥰🥰🥰"
Watch the video below:
SA TikTokkers praise savvy young woman
Many TikTokkers had nothing but applause for her resourceful approach. Netizens flocked to the comments to praise her savvy use of coins.
See some reactions below:
@MaKamo said:
"I hope they thanked also for that change you handed them on a silver platter. They are now going to not worry about change for a while."
@boy wrote:
"You are wife material yeva. 🥰"
@lerato01 stated:
"I am going to start next year."
@MamaLulu posted:
"Money is money well done. 🥰"
@tsaky mentioned:
"Sisterhood is proud of you. ❤️💪🥹"
@G L A D Y S shared:
"Mine is R2355 rand."
@ThabisoWaDiIceCubes added:
"Early this year I put sound on my car with the coins."
@Sylvester said:
"Hami khesisa. ❤️🔥"
SA woman celebrates paying off TFG account
In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman celebrated paying off her TFG (The Foschini Group) account, cutting up her card to symbolise her freedom.
With a mix of relief and disbelief, she captioned the video, "Yoh, I nearly died, their interests are insane." It struck a chord with many South Africans facing similar financial pressures.
