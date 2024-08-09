A woman celebrated paying off her TFG account by cutting up her card in a viral video, resonating with many South Africans facing similar financial pressures

Social media users shared their experiences with store accounts, discussing debt struggles and offering advice on managing high interest rates

The video sparked widespread conversation, highlighting the financial challenges many are trying to overcome

A woman cut up her TFG account card in a viral video, celebrating her debt-free life. Images: @sandra_sandy_venter/Instagram, @careers_with_sandra/TikTok and Stock.

In a recent video shared by @careers_with_sandra, a woman triumphantly celebrates paying off her TFG (The Foschini Group) account, cutting up her card to symbolise freedom.

With a mix of relief and disbelief, she captioned the video, "Yoh, I nearly died, their interests are insane 😭😭😭," striking a chord with many South Africans facing similar financial pressures.

Mzansi relates her financial pressure

The video quickly gained traction, with numerous people sharing their experiences with TFG and other store accounts:

Nosipho expressed her frustration while acknowledging the debt she still owes:

"Nami angisalifuni 😢kodwa ngikweleta imali engakanani." [I also don't want it anymore. But I owe a whole lot of money.]

Nzonzi#13 echoed these sentiments, admitting:

"Aibona ngikhathele yilona ngifuna ongangisiza ngo R5000 ngilivale ngeke 💔" [Look I'm tired of this account, I need someone who can assist me with R5000 and close it, never.]

For some, the end of their TFG account is in sight. Thah_mazikode shared:

"R630 left, ngyaphuma nami." [R630 left, I'm almost out too.]

Meanwhile, Zinhle Ndala confessed:

"Ow bandla 😭🥹isfiso Sam ngiyi vala lento angazi bengisenzan." [Oh man, my wish: to close this, I don't know what I was doing.]

Others, like Tem_Mavuso, are still seeking assistance to clear their debts, asking:

"Cela ningipha imali ngikhokhele elami 😫😫" [Please give me money so I can also pay.]

_leo. to offer advice to students, warning them not to rely on store cards:

"Please advise students to not rely on that card."

While user919324894850 suggested opting for six-month payment plans over 12 months to avoid high interest rates:

"Guys, choose six months, not 12, because 12 interest rates are crazy. Six months is interest-free; you pay larger amounts. Mine has been okay since I changed it to six months."

The conversation didn't end there, as Yethu_Beauty_Spa admitted to owing R10,000.

"Am owing R10 000😩😩😩"

Naomi_leeann_davids celebrated nearing the finish line, saying:

"I am almost there. Just R370 at the end of this month, and I am done 🥹🙌🏼"

Tendamario humorously revealed the struggle of staying debt-free:

"This year, I closed my TGF account around March Jikijiki. Last month, I opened it again, and the clothes were very expensive in cash 😂😂😂"

