A local woman is the talk of Mzansi after clearing all her debts at the tender age of 28

The working girl has come a long way since her days of irresponsible spending and is encouraging others to use money more wisely

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their own experiences with money and their own financial advice

A local woman has social media buzzing after sharing her impressive journey towards financial recovery. The now-more-sensible young woman had been accumulating unnecessary debt since the age of 22 and found herself in a sticky situation after suddenly being left without a job.

This beautiful woman is officially debt-free. Image: @Musanathi2/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Musanathi2 shared her very inspiring story.

"At 22, I graduated Honours. At 24, got a nice job and accumulated unnecessary debt. At 25, I lost the job & was unemployed with piles of debt. At 26, I was depressed in debt," she captioned the post in part.

However, after years of struggle, the working girl chose to live more modestly and one day secured an internship. It's clear she's definitely learnt a big lesson in financial planning.

"I got an internship. At 28, I'm debt free and know the significance of handling money well. Kuyaqaleleka," @Musanathi2 ends her post.

Local social media users applauded the young woman for fixing her mistakes. Others encouraged the lady and her peers in future to live only within their means.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@Akonaho_N said:

"This story just reminds me that we will make mistakes. I am 24 and in debt . And the key takeaway is that we will make mistakes and will start over again."

@kokimaakwe said:

"I'll be 25 next month, unemployed and in one big debt that I don't know how to recover from... Every call I receive is from the lawyers... I'm about to sink into depression."

@CharltonMaks said:

"Mistakes happen, There’s no formula in this life thing, tomorrow e ka ba wena, he owned up to his mistakes and now he’s debt-free."

@MonsiuerLungaz said:

"This is beautiful to watch. People need to understand that recovery is important and the discipline required to recover forces you to learn better."

@Deeza__n said:

"So true. I recently saw a tweet where a guy returned his car to a dealership. Decided to settle all debts and start afresh. For me, that is true greatness."

@stephen_mcvele said:

"Great tweet... Most people are living their lives in huge debt (car, bond, cellphone "iPhone" contracts etc.)... If only there was MONEY EDUCATION in school, not Financial Management."

@sbubantu said:

"Live within your means."

Man washes trucks for income, Mzansi inspired and want to know how to help him

In more inspiring news about locals securing the bag, Briefly News previously reported that SA long-distance lruckers are showing some major love to a local man who cleans trucks for just R40. It seems the young fellow works hard to earn a living amongst truck drivers who all too often are simply robbed for what they may be transporting.

Heading online, SA Long-Distance Truckers shared the man's touching story on their Facebook page.

"This guy instead of begging and asking for handouts walks with his heavy buckets full of water between the trucks asking drivers if he can clean their trucks ...Look at how he shined up Luca argosy...Charging only 40 rands," the support group captioned the post.

The company also posted a pic of the young man in action and a snap of the sparkling clean truck.

Locals headed to the comments section and expressed much admiration for the hardworking man. Others were enthusiastic about giving support and wanted to know how they could contact the anonymous man.

Check out some of the comments below:

Mahomed Sultan said:

"Not ripping off anyone as well."

Godfadar Goddar said:

"Where is he based so that one can donate step ladder and other things for him. I saw one in Christiana as well."

Kholofelo Phofs said:

"If we can see this attitude and less intimidation towards truckers, RSA will be beautiful. Thanks for cleaning our trucks, God help you grow."

Monnapule Moletsane said:

"I'll definitely support him if I meet him, bravo bravo."

Maqhawe Kunene said:

"Atleast there is someone who believes in hustling for money not robbing & killing the drivers. First time I hear something positive about that place. BIG UP... let him get more support guys."

Source: Briefly.co.za