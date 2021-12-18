Who is Constance Nunes? Age, baby, husband, TV shows, surgery, facts, worth

The 2018 Netflix series Car Masters: Rust to Riches has to be one of the best shows for car enthusiasts. The TV series revolves around Gotham Garage, which gives cars modern classic makeovers to raise their values. Among the most skilled members of the Gotham Garage crew is Constance Nunes. So who is she? Where is she from?

Constance is an American mechanic, television reality star and model.

Source: Instagram

Constance Nunes is a model, reality TV celebrity, and excellent mechanic. She is most recognized for her appearance in the Netflix series Car Masters: Rust to Riches.

Biography

The model accompanied by her father to Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

Source: Instagram

How old is Constance Nunes? She was born on the 17th of November 1989 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, to Ernie Nunes. As of 2021, she is 32 years old, and her star sign is Scorpio. Details of her childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed. She seems close to her father, of whom she posts pictures on her social media account.

Career

Is Constance Nunes a real mechanic? She first got interested in cars because of her father, an amateur racer and seasoned mechanic. The two have worked on cars since she was of young age.

Apart from working at the service department of top car manufacturers, she also builds cars for speciality shops. Viewers of the show know that Nunes makes for Gotham Garage, but most are unaware that she works with southern California brands such as CARS Etc, Classics and Charlie's Corvettes.

Modelling career

Constance accompanied her father to racing events and was noticed and picked as a model. She has since modelled for many car shows and has been engaged in fashion modelling with big companies such as Jockey, Javanan Magazine, Feral Cosmetics, Marciano, and Jlux Label.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Does Constance Nunes actually work at Gotham Garage? She began her career in the automotive sector by concentrating on custom builds and visiting local shops. She went on to work in the service departments at Audi, BMW, Ford, and Acura dealerships, where she also worked as an aftermarket director.

She was a member of the Gotham Garage crew. But, on the other hand, some people were sceptical that she did any "serious" work. This is because she does not precisely conform to the stereotype of a car mechanic.

Constance Nunes' Babystang

Constance with her beloved Babystang in Temecula Wine Country, Southern California.

Source: Instagram

The American model bought her first car when she was 16 years old after saving up enough money and shipping it out of state to her father's garage. She has driven, fixed, and modified a lot of automobiles, but her Babystang is the one she's worked on the most.

Babystang has come a long way under her caring ownership, just as Constance has come a long way from being an umbrella-wielding Nitto Tire girl. She adores her Babystang so much that it appears in nearly all of her Instagram images and is even featured on the front page of her blog.

Who is Constance Nunes' husband?

The Car Masters star is married to Jared Toller, an autophile born on the 5th of November 1990 in The United States. Not much information is known about him. The two met at a party hosted by their mutual friend. They dated for 8 years before getting married on the 9th of February 2019.

Constance Nunes' surgery

In 2013, rumours sparked that the social media star had undergone plastic surgery. However, she has never confirmed these rumours.

Net worth

The Car Masters: Rust to Riches star has made a fortune from her career as a model, mechanic and TV star. She has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Constance Nunes has maintained a successful career in a male-dominated field due to her hard work and consistency. She has proven that beauty is not all she has to give and is an inspiration to all the upcoming female mechanics.

