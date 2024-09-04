Who is Jared Toller? All about Constance Nunes' ex-husband

Jared Toller is an American car enthusiast and amateur racer best known as the ex-husband of Constance Nunes. His ex-wife is an American mechanic, reality TV star, and model. She is known for her work in Gotham Garage, which features in a popular Netflix reality show called Car Masters: Rust to Riches. Discover lesser-known facts about Jared Toller in this post.

Jared Toller and Constance Nunes posing for a picture (L). Constance Nunes inside a car (R). Photo: @funtamilzone, @constance_nunes on X, Instagram (modified by author)

Constance Nunes' ex-husband, Jared Toller, gained prominence following his marriage to the American mechanic. Constance and Jared tied the knot on 9 February 2009 and were together for one decade before divorcing in 2020. Even though Jared was married to a celebrity wife, he has managed to keep a low profile, prompting many to ask endless questions about him.

Jared Toller's profile summary

Full name Jared Toller Gender Male Date of birth 11 May 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 6'0" (185 cm) Weight 165 lbs (75 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Constance Nunes Profession Autophile and amateur racer

Who is Jared Toller?

What is Jared Toller’s age?

The American car enthusiast is 34 years old as of 2024 as he was born on 11 May 1990. For his birthday on 11 May 2015, Constance wrote a heartfelt post on Facebook. It read:

Happy Birthday to the most amazing man I know. I love you more than I could ever put into words; I don't know where I would be without you in my life. I'm truly blessed for the years we have gotten to spend together. I hope this birthday is even more amazing than the last, and I cannot wait to see what this year has in store for you. Happy Birthday, Jared! I love you.

Fast five facts about Jared Toller. Photo: @TalkXBox24 on X (modified by author)

What does Jared Toller do for a living?

It is alleged that he is an autophile and amateur racer. Jared Toller tends to stay out of the spotlight compared to his ex-wife, so there is limited public information about him. He is often mentioned in the context of his marriage to Constance Nunes and their shared passion for cars.

Constance Nunes and Jared Toller's marriage

Constance Nunes poses for photos on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on 6 June 2021 in Sonoma, California. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Constance and Jared first met at a mutual friend's party in 2011. They engaged in 2018 and walked down the aisle on 9 February 2019 in a lavish ceremony at New Hall Mansion in Piru, California.

Their relationship allegedly faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jared filed for divorce at the Orange County Superior Court in June 2020. The reason behind the divorce has not yet been disclosed.

What is Jared Toller’s net worth?

According to Famous People Today, Jared Toller has an estimated net worth of $1 million. On the other hand, Constance Nunes' net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

What is Jared Toller’s height?

Constance Nunes' ex-spouse is reportedly 6 feet or 185 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Frequently asked questions about Constance Nunes' ex-husband

Several questions have been asked to learn more about Constance Nunes and her former partner, Jared. Below are some of them and the best answers given.

What is Jared Toller’s job? He is a car enthusiast rumoured to be an amateur race car driver.

He is a car enthusiast rumoured to be an amateur race car driver. Is Constance of Gotham Garage married? The professional mechanic from Gotham Garage is divorced, so she is presumed to be single. She was previously married to Jared Toller.

The professional mechanic from is divorced, so she is presumed to be single. She was previously married to Jared Toller. What is Constance Nunes doing now? Constance is the CEO, lead mechanic, designer, and builder at CARS By Constance in Southern California.

Constance is the CEO, lead mechanic, designer, and builder at CARS By Constance in Southern California. When did Jared and Constance Nunes get divorced? Jared filed for divorce in 2020. However, the two have not disclosed the reason behind their divorce.

Jared filed for divorce in 2020. However, the two have not disclosed the reason behind their divorce. How old is Constance from Gotham Garage? She is 34 years old as of July 2024. She was born on November 17, 1989.

She is 34 years old as of July 2024. She was born on November 17, 1989. Does Constance Nunes have children? The television personality does not have children.

