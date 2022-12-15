Bogi Lateiner (All Girls Garage): bio, age, partner, height, profiles, net worth

Sarah Bogi Lateiner is an American automotive mechanic, technical educator, reality TV personality and small business owner. She is famous for her passion towards her job and how much she vouches for women to venture into the male-dominated automotive industry.

Sarah Bogi Lateiner would best be described as the face of going against all odds to do the extraordinary. As a reality TV co-host, she has inspired thousands of women to consider getting into the automotive sector. She also provides training to those interested in the field and has even created employment opportunities for some. How did she develop an interest in motor vehicles?

Bogi Lateiner's profile summary and bio

Full name Sarah Lateiner Nickname Bogi Gender Female Date of birth 15th December 1977 Age 45 years (as of December 2022) Birthday 15th December Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Flushing, New York City, USA Hometown Montclair, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Alma mater Oberlin College, Universal Technical Institute Educational background Law & Society and Women's Studies Occupation Mechanic, entrepreneur, educator, reality television personality

Bogi Lateiner's age

She was born on 15th December 1977 in Flushing, New York borough of Queens. She is 45 years old as of December 2022.

How did Bogi get her name?

Sarah spent one year of her high school education in Hungary and adopted the name Bogi. The name was a shortened version of her Hungarian name, Boglárka.

Educational background

Lateiner pursued Law & Society and Women's Studies at Berlin College. However, she switched gears and opted to pursue a career in the automotive trade. She enrolled at the Universal Technical Institute to learn about vehicle repair and the ins and outs of the automotive industry.

Career

Bogi enrolled on the BMW STEP program and was offered an opportunity to work as a Dealer Technician. For six weeks, she worked as a BMW-certified mechanic in New York.

In 2006, she started her shop, a business in her driveway and later opened 180 Degrees Automotive in Phoenix, Arizona. Her business started as a two-car auto repair shop. Six years later, she expanded the business, employed six people and purchased a two-story building. She ran the auto-repair business on the first floor and ran women's car classes on the second.

Teaching

Bogi has a record for being passionate about teaching and empowering women to venture into the automotive industry. Her work has been featured in industry and non-industry publications. She highlights the gender gap in the automotive industry.

Besides providing an all-women staff employment opportunity, Bogi also opened a second shop where experts come together to share knowledge. She has consulted with several businesses across the USA.

Bogi Lateiner's TV shows

Bogi is also a TV show co-host. She is an industry spokesperson of All Girls Garage, the automotive show which teaches women car-care classes and performs shop evaluations for independent repair shops. She features in the show alongside Chrisy Lee, Rachel DeBarros, Faye Hadley and others. They repair vehicles and take on complex projects.

Who is Bogi on MotorTrend?

Sarah Lateiner is famously known as Bogi on MotorTrend. She is an automobile mechanic, technical educator, reality TV personality and small business owner.

Is Garage Squad still being made?

Garage Squad has proven to be a popular show on MotorTrend. It has been a ratings-puller for the channel, suggesting it will not be cancelled soon. It concluded its 10-episode, eight-season run in December 2022.

Is Bogi on Garage Squad?

Yes! Lateiner joined the show's crew during its 8th season in June 2021.

Coaching

Sarah is also a coach, and her speaking engagements focus on effective communication with customers. She notably prioritises female technicians for her apprenticeship opportunities. In 2011, Sarah was on the Phoenix Business Journals Forty Under 40 list.

Bogi Lateiner's partner

Lateiner is not married. Neither are there any records to ascertain she is in a relationship.

Bogi Lateiner's height

Lateiner is 168 cm tall and has black hair and dark brown eyes to complement her slender body.

Bogi Lateiner's net worth

Lateiner's primary revenue source is her automotive business. She also earns from her career as a TV host and coach. Information about her exact net worth is not available, although she is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Sarah Bogi Lateiner has established herself as the face of women in the automotive industry. Her biography unveils how bold she was about switching gears. Her impact and contribution to the sector can immensely be felt.

