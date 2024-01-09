Where is Frida Gustavsson's ex-husband now? Facts about Hjalmar Rechlin

Hjalmar Rechlin became an internet sensation after marrying model and actress Frida Gustavsson. Although the marriage lasted only about two years, the lovebirds have refused to share details on the reason for their divorce, which has increased the level of curiosity of most fans about them, especially after Frida remarried.

Frida Gustavsson's ex-husband, Hjalmar Rechlin. Photo: @hjalmarfiske (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As a Swedish photographer, Hjalmar Rechlin has spent most of his career taking beautiful shots of people and nature and posting them on his social media page. He has also had his time in the backroom of movie productions, working in the camera and electrical department of movie and television shows. A few are Juck in 2018 and Beck between 2006 and 2007.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Hjalmar Rechlin Nickname Frida Gustavsson ex-husband Gender Male Place of birth Switzerland Current residence Sweden Nationality Swedish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Frida Gustavsson Profession Photographer

Who is Hjalmar Rechlin?

He is the ex-husband of celebrity model and actress Frida Gustavsson. Very little is known of his upbringing as he keeps the identity of his parents and siblings secret.

Photographer Hjalmar Rechlin's educational history is also unavailable, although he is reportedly a university degree holder. It is a known fact that he was born in Switzerland but now resides in Stockholm, Sweden.

What is mostly known of the man's life is his professional and love life. Regarding his career, Hjalmar is a Sweden-based photographer who shares most of his works on his Instagram handle.

Is Hjalmar Rechlin married?

The professional photographer's love life has seen him married once to Frida Gustavsson. After dating for years, Frida Gustavsson and Hjalmar Rechlin married in a lavish wedding on 30 May 2015 at the Katarina Church in Stockholm, Sweden.

Frida Gustavsson at Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 special screening in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, the lovebirds divorced in 2017. Despite the public's inclination to get to the root of the cause of separation, the former lovebirds have remained tight-lipped about it.

She eventually moved on and maintained a low-profile romance with Marcel Engdahl before marrying him in 2022 at the Storkyrkan Church in Stockholm. Marcel is the child of Swedish professor Ebba Witt-Brattstrom and literary historian Horace Engdahl.

Who is Frida, the Swedish actress?

Though she was known as Hjalmar Rechlin's wife, she rose to prominence as a Swedish model and actress.

Frida's journey into modelling began at the age of twelve when they scouted her while working at IKEA. In 2008, she made her modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week and later took it internationally. She walked for renowned designers like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Valentino Haute Couture.

Apart from her success on the runway, Frida has been a face for brands like Chanel, Fendi, and Maybelline. She is also known for her advocacy work, addressing issues like human trafficking and promoting sustainability in the fashion industry.

How old is Frida Gustafson?

She is 30 years old, and she was born on 6 June 1993 in Stockholm, Sweden. Her father, Leffe Gustavsson, raised her alongside siblings Lerik and Johan. She completed her primary education at Oscarsgymnasiet and continued at St. Martin's Gymnasium.

Frida Gustavsson and her new man Marcel. Photo: Photo by Jacopo Raule

Source: Getty Images

Her educational pursuits led her to Linkoping University after high school, where she earned her degree. Despite a childhood dream of Olympic competition cut short by a knee injury, Frida succeeded in the entertainment industry, notably portraying Freydis in the historical TV series Vikings Valhalla. She was also in series like The Witcher and movies like Dampyr and Tigers.

How tall is Frida Gustavsson?

The model's height is six feet and one inch, approximately 185 centimetres. She has adorning blonde hair and blue eyes.

Social media presence

The Swedish photographer has two Instagram handles, both of which feature his works. One of them, @hjalmar.rechlin, has over one thousand followers and 80 posts, while the other, @hjalmarfiske, has 296 followers and 96 posts.

Hjalmar Rechlin’ net worth

The photographer's exact net value is unknown. He allegedly earns an average of 34,200 SEK, like the average Swedish photographer.

Hjalmar Rechlin has kept a low profile since he became Frida Gustavsson's ex-husband. It is unknown whether he now has a new woman in his life, but he sure is still into his photography career.

READ ALSO: Who is T.J. Holmes' first wife, Amy Ferson? Why did they separate?

As published on Briefly, the internet went abuzz in 2022 when T.J. Holmes, a famous news correspondent, made headlines for extramarital affairs with his co-host Amy Robach. The GMA3 duo was later fired from ABC News in 2023.

Amy Ferson is a Zambian-American news correspondent, journalist, and television personality. She has appeared on T.V. programs like Larry King Live on C.N. and Anderson Cooper 360. She became a celebrity after marrying her ex-husband and is still recognised despite their divorce.

Source: Briefly News