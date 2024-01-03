Who is T.J. Holmes' first wife, Amy Ferson? Why did they separate?

The internet went abuzz in 2022 when T.J. Holmes, a famous news correspondent, made headlines for extramarital affairs with his co-host Amy Robach. The GMA3 duo was later fired from ABC News in 2023. But then, are you aware that aside from the woman the CNN anchor cheated on, he was first married to a confident woman? Here is everything you need to know about Amy Ferson, the first wife of the T.V. host.

Like her former spouse, Amy Ferson is no stranger to news hosting. She is a Zambian-American news correspondent, journalist, and television personality. She has appeared on T.V. programs like Larry King Live on C.N. and Anderson Cooper 360. She became a celebrity after marrying her ex-husband and is still recognised despite their divorce.

Amy Ferson's profile summary

Full name Amy Ferson Gender Female Date of birth 1977 or 1978 Age 45 or 46 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Lusaka, Zambia Nationality Mixed Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Martial status Divorced Ex-partner T.J. Holmes Children 2 University/college Princeton University Profession Journalist, television personality

What nationality is Amy Ferson?

The news anchor is of Zambian-American nationality with an African-American ethnicity. She lives a private lifestyle; hence, information about her family is unknown.

Amy Ferson, sometimes called Amy Holmes, was born in Lusaka, Zambia. She was a child when her parents moved to Seattle, Washington, in the United States. They also divorced when she was young.

How old is T.J. Holmes' ex-wife?

Amy Ferson’s age is not known, but she is reportedly 45 or 46 as of 2023. This means she was born either in 1977 or 1978.

What does Amy Ferson do for a living?

T.J. Holmes' first wife graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Princeton University. She is a commentator, political consultant, writer, and journalist. She began her career in 1999 as a guest columnist for USA Today until October 2001.

Her works have been published and cited in national publications like the Washington Post, National Review, and Newsweek. She also served as a speechwriter for former Senate Majority Leader Bill First. She was named one of PEOPLE magazine's 50 Most Beautiful in 2000.

Amy became a commentator, presenter, and political contributor. She started her T.V. career as a Fox News Channel contributor. She also worked as a policy analyst for the Independent Women's Forum and hosted programs on Black Entertainment Television (BET).

The T.V. host has appeared, hosted, and worked as a commentator on several shows and news channels, including:

MSNBC

Real Time with Bill Maher

CNN

PBS's To the Contrary

America's Morning News

The View

NBC Nightly News

Are T.J. Holmes and Amy married?

The couple divorced in 2007. Amy Ferson's ex-husband, Loutelious T. J. Holmes Jr., was born on 19 August 1977. He worked as a CNN news correspondent for five years. He also served as a commentator, host, and analyst on platforms like BET, MSNBC, and ABC News.

Amy and T.J. Holmes' divorce

The former couple reportedly met as colleagues on CNN, though when they met is unknown. They married in 2004 and again in 2006 after T.J. Holmes made his breakthrough debut as a correspondent and anchor at CNN. Amy later filed for a divorce, stating that their marriage was irretrievably broken and had no reasonable hope for reconciliation.

The Good Morning America former host and his ex-spouse Amy had a costly divorce. T.J. Holmes was asked to pay Amy monthly alimony of $2,000 for three years. She claimed that she needed the support because she earned insufficient funds. He was also asked to pay her $25,000 from their $30,000 joint savings account.

T.J. had to pay the $3,500 balance of a shared credit card. He was asked to pay the balance of her lease on her BMW and provide her with good health care. He was also to keep their house in Georgia while Amy moved back to Missouri. According to the Judge, the former couple divorced amicably in June 2007 without harassing each other.

Did T.J. Holmes leave his wife?

He married the Immigration lawyer Marilee Fiebig Holmes but divorced her in October 2023. The couple married in March 2010 and had a daughter, Sabine, in January 2013.

The reason for their split was as a result of T.J.'s adulterous act with CNN commentator Amy Robach, who was also married. The two were pictured kissing and hugging in public in 2022.

Does Amy Holmes have children?

She had two kids with her former husband, T.J. Holmes: Jaiden was born in 2005, while Amy Ferson’s daughter, Brianna Holmes, was born in 2006.

Amy Ferson’s net worth

She does not have an exact net worth. She lives a private lifestyle, and much has not been heard of her since her divorce except work-related.

Amy Ferson has a successful journalist, commentator, writer, and presenter career. Although divorced from her celebrity husband, she remains a relevant part of his life and family.

