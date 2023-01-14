The list of the world's wealthiest people at the start of 2023, has been revealed, and there have been significant changes.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk has lost his title as the world's richest man to Bernard Arnault, a French billionaire

Dangote retains his position as the richest man in Africa 34 places higher than his closest rival in Africa, Johann Rupert

Forbes magazine has revealed the list of richest men in the world in the first two weeks of 2023.

Bernard Arnault, the Chairman, and CEO, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton now leads with a net worth of R3.5 trillion.

The French billionaire is ahead of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk who has watched his wealth drop in recent months to R2.4 trillion.

Within this same period last year(2022), Elon Musk looked untouchable with his net worth near R5.1 trillion.

Other billionaires in the top five

The other top billionaires as of Saturday, 14 January 2023 include Gautam Adani, the Indian billionaire who has a net worth of R2.1 trillion.

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon followed in third with a net worth of a little over R2 trillion while Larry Ellison, the chairman of Oracle completes the top five with R1.9 trillion net worth.

Warren Buffett- R1.9 trillion

Bill Gates- R1.8 trillion

Carlos Slim Helu & family- R1.52 trillion

Mukesh Ambani- R1.5 trillion

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family- R1.3 trillion

Dangote remains Africa's richest man

Aliko Dangote retains his position as the richest man in Africa with a net worth of R229 billion as at Saturday, 14 January 2023.

Dangote however, did not make it to the top 100 billionaire list again, ranking as the 134th richest man in the world, according to Forbes.

In second place for Africa is Johann Rupert from South Africa who has R182 billion in his name.

Nicky Oppenheimer- R144 billion

Abdulsamad Rabiu- R124 billion

Nassef Sawiris- R124 billion

