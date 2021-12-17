Who is Barbara Graham? Biography and life story of Steve Young's wife
Being a celebrity has many perks but also has many challenges as well. A significant downside is that celebs are often under the constant scope of the media. This means they do not get to live their personal lives in private. It also means that those closely related to them become famous by association. This has been the case for Barbara Graham, Steve Young's wife.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Barbara Graham is a model from Scottsdale, Arizona. She is, however, famous for being the wife of Steve Young, a former professional American football quarterback who played in the National Football League for 15 seasons.
Barbara Graham's profile summary
- Name: Barbara Graham Young
- Nickname: Barb
- Gender: Female
- Year of birth: 1968
- Barbara Graham's age: 53 years (As of 2021)
- Place of origin: Scottsdale, Arizona, United States of America
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Jon Steven Young
- Children: Jackson Graham Young, Summer Young, Braden Steven Young
- Occupation: Model
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Biography
She was born in 1968 and is originally from Scottsdale, Arizona, United States of America. Details of her childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed. Not much is known about Barbara Graham's modeling career either.
Who is Barbara Graham's husband?
The American model is married to Steve Young, a former professional American football quarterback who played in the National Football League for 15 seasons, primarily with the San Francisco 49ers.
Barbara Graham and Steve Young
They met in 1999 through Steves close friend Tyde Tanner. Steve had dated previously and had even been engaged twice in 1986 and 1996 but ended both relationships. He had feared that he missed the opportunity to meet his future wife.
Steven felt that Tyde was supposed to find him a wife, and sure enough, the following day, Tyde told him that he had an unmistakable impression that he knew who Young was supposed to marry. Speaking to IDS Living, Steve repeated the words Tyde talked to him:
Her name is Barbara Graham, he told me. She's a model from Scottsdale. She goes by Barb.
Young's first thought was that he was never interested in dating models, so he thought the relationship would go nowhere. Barbara also had zero interest in dating professional athletes.
Tyde nonetheless thought that Graham was the perfect fit for his friend. After a month of persistence from Tanner, the model agreed to go on a date with Young. They went on their first date on the 21st of January 1999. Steve described his first impression about Graham as:
She wasn't just a gorgeous woman. She was independent and had a strong work ethic. She also had serious views about religion, politics, and a wide range of social issues. But the one thing I really liked was that she knew very little about football. She never watched it. In other words, it meant nothing to her that I was a famous player. She was much more interested in what I thought about the world.
Marriage and family life
After knowing each other for a year, the two got married on the 14th of March 2000 in Kona, Hawaii, United States. At the time Graham was 31 years while Steve was 38 years. It was the first marriage ceremony in the newly opened LDS Kona Temple.
The two have three children. Barbara Graham's son Braden Steven Young was born on the 8th of December 2000. His second-born Jackson Graham was born on the 2nd of March 2003, and their last daughter, Summer Young, was born in 2006.
Steve Young's wife, Barbara Graham, has maintained a life away from the limelight, which is understandable, being the wife of an NFL legend. She and her family seem to be happy together.
READ ALSO: Who is Cameron Herrin? Age, fiance, family, full story, TikTok, profiles, worth
Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Cameron Herrin. He is a 21-year-old who killed a mother and daughter after speeding on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida. He has trended on TikTok, and many of his proud supporters have been suspended from Twitter.
He was sentenced to 24 years behind bars, and it seems to be a popular opinion that his sentencing was too harsh. Read on for Cameron Herrin's full story and find out where he is today.
Source: Briefly.co.za