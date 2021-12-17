Who is Barbara Graham? Biography and life story of Steve Young's wife

Being a celebrity has many perks but also has many challenges as well. A significant downside is that celebs are often under the constant scope of the media. This means they do not get to live their personal lives in private. It also means that those closely related to them become famous by association. This has been the case for Barbara Graham, Steve Young's wife.

Steve and his wife Barbara pose on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. Photo: Rich Graessle

Barbara Graham is a model from Scottsdale, Arizona. She is, however, famous for being the wife of Steve Young, a former professional American football quarterback who played in the National Football League for 15 seasons.

Barbara Graham's profile summary

Name: Barbara Graham Young

Nickname: Barb

Gender: Female

Year of birth: 1968

Barbara Graham's age: 53 years (As of 2021)

Place of origin: Scottsdale, Arizona, United States of America

Hair colour: Blonde

Eye colour: Hazel

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Jon Steven Young

Children: Jackson Graham Young, Summer Young, Braden Steven Young

Occupation: Model

Biography

She was born in 1968 and is originally from Scottsdale, Arizona, United States of America. Details of her childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed. Not much is known about Barbara Graham's modeling career either.

Who is Barbara Graham's husband?

Steve Young looks on from the Monday Night Football set before a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Wesley Hit

The American model is married to Steve Young, a former professional American football quarterback who played in the National Football League for 15 seasons, primarily with the San Francisco 49ers.

Barbara Graham and Steve Young

They met in 1999 through Steves close friend Tyde Tanner. Steve had dated previously and had even been engaged twice in 1986 and 1996 but ended both relationships. He had feared that he missed the opportunity to meet his future wife.

Steven felt that Tyde was supposed to find him a wife, and sure enough, the following day, Tyde told him that he had an unmistakable impression that he knew who Young was supposed to marry. Speaking to IDS Living, Steve repeated the words Tyde talked to him:

Her name is Barbara Graham, he told me. She's a model from Scottsdale. She goes by Barb.

Young's first thought was that he was never interested in dating models, so he thought the relationship would go nowhere. Barbara also had zero interest in dating professional athletes.

Tyde nonetheless thought that Graham was the perfect fit for his friend. After a month of persistence from Tanner, the model agreed to go on a date with Young. They went on their first date on the 21st of January 1999. Steve described his first impression about Graham as:

She wasn't just a gorgeous woman. She was independent and had a strong work ethic. She also had serious views about religion, politics, and a wide range of social issues. But the one thing I really liked was that she knew very little about football. She never watched it. In other words, it meant nothing to her that I was a famous player. She was much more interested in what I thought about the world.

Marriage and family life

Steve Young (R) and his Wife Barbara Young (L) attend 3rd Annual Voice Awards at The Globe Theatre at Universal Studios on May 3, 2014 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

After knowing each other for a year, the two got married on the 14th of March 2000 in Kona, Hawaii, United States. At the time Graham was 31 years while Steve was 38 years. It was the first marriage ceremony in the newly opened LDS Kona Temple.

The two have three children. Barbara Graham's son Braden Steven Young was born on the 8th of December 2000. His second-born Jackson Graham was born on the 2nd of March 2003, and their last daughter, Summer Young, was born in 2006.

Steve Young's wife, Barbara Graham, has maintained a life away from the limelight, which is understandable, being the wife of an NFL legend. She and her family seem to be happy together.

