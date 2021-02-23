In this technological era, there are many ways of making money using online platforms such as YouTube and Facebook. This article focuses on Emi Wong, who is a successful YouTuber from Canada. She is a lifestyle and fitness vlogger who has decided to take fitness and a healthy lifestyle to another level. She usually posts content on keeping and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which has led to many followers on her social media platforms.

Who is Emi Wong? She is a Canadian YouTuber, famous for the useful content she uploads on her channel that contains fitness routine, travel vlogs, and diet advice. She is a renowned celeb who comes to the list of YouTube stars. She also boasts of being entitled to her channel.

Emi Wong profile

Real name: Emi Wong

Emi Wong Date of birth: January 20, 1992

29

29 Birthplace : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Profession: YouTuber

YouTuber Emi Wong height: 5 feet and 3 inches

5 feet and 3 inches Marital status: Married

Biography

The YouTuber was born in Canada. She grew in an environment where her parents were very supportive of her childhood interests and needs. This helped her to gain success in her career.

Age

How old is Emi Wong? She was born on January 20, 1992, in Toronto, Canada. She is 30 years of age as of 2022. She was raised in Hong Kong.

Emi Wong YouTube

YouTube offers an engaging platform where people can post relevant, educative, and entertaining content and get paid for it after watching the content. Emi is one of them who has capitalized on this opportunity to build herself and her brand.

She runs a YouTube channel where she posts relevant info concerning fitness, healthy living, and travelling. She started the channel on November 2, 2014. Her first video to upload is titled, My 24 week's weight loss journey & eating disorder. It received many views and positive comments, and that encouraged her to upload more and more.

Her channel has earned her more than 2.7 million subscribers. Besides, her channel has received more than 50,000,000 views from her entertaining yet educating videos. Besides YouTube, she also has large followings on her other social media platforms, such as Instagram, where she has more than 600,000 followers.

Emi Wong vs Chloe Ting

Chloe Ting is an Australian YouTuber and fitness personality. She was born on April 9, 1986, in Brunei. Ever since Chloe was a kid, she was always keen and passionate about beauty, makeup, and travelling. As she grew up, she earned a lot of fame for her makeup tutorial and tricks, beauty tips, product reviews, and travel vlogs which she uploads on her channel, Chloe Ting. Together with Emi, they are celebrated social media stars famous for their fitness and lifestyle vlogging on YouTube.

Net worth 2022

The YouTuber is guesstimated to be worth between $600,000 to $700,000. She also earns an estimated $13,000 - $209,000 in a year, going by her channel's daily views on videos. She is considered one of the wealthiest and successful female YouTubers.

Boyfriend

She is dating her long-time friend Chad, whom they met at the University of Hong Kong, where she was pursuing a bachelor of business administration degree while she was in her first year and Chad in the second year. They were just friends, but two years down the line, they took their friendship to another level, where they started a long-lasting relationship. Chad later proposed, and she was quick to say yes! They married in February 2020.

Emi Wong workout plan

To maintain her body fitness and make the videos more inspiring, she usually has a well-laid-out workout plan. Emi Wong abs clearly show that she does not have any belly fat due to her constant and regular workouts. Emi Wong full body workout usually comprises of 15-day abs and small waist challenge, fat burn, legs challenge, and belly. You can get all these and much more on her YouTube channel and follow her on Instagram @emiwong.

Frequently asked questions

Below are the frequently asked questions about Emi and what she does best. The info given is derived from credible sources, thus true to the word. Enjoy reading to learn more!

Is Emi Wong certified?

Emi Wong is a certified advanced personal trainer from Hong Kong. She runs a YouTube channel that features multiple workout videos and has gained a massive following in the past year. She is also a full-time YouTuber.

Are Emi Wong workouts good?

Personal trainer Emi Wong's 20-minute HIIT workout delivers a whole lot of calorie burning in less time than it would take to watch your favourite Netflix show. With three circuits hitting major muscle groups, Emi's routine is excellent for regular exercisers short on time. Her exercise has proved useful, going by the high number of followers.

Above is a great bio of Emi Wong, a YouTube star famous for her self-titled channel. She has earned popularity for health, fitness, and lifestyle vlogging through tutorials, tips, and personal entries. She is an inspiration to other young and upcoming YouTubers who can also make it in the industry just like she did!

