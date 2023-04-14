A woman on TikTok shared her story about going back to school, and people were touched to hear how she was working hard

The South African lady opened up about how she dropped out when she was younger and is studying to get her life on track

One Whitestone College representative discussed how difficult it is to complete matric as an adult proving why the TikTok creator deserves praise

A woman on TikTok told people that she is currently doing matric. The lady said it was a big deal because she would be turning 35 soon.

A woman is doing her matric at 34, and people were happy to encourage her. Image: TikTok/@saidbyantonette

The TikTokker's story was inspiring, and other South Africans on the same journey commented. The video got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments encouraging her.

Woman shares experience about doing matric in her thirties

A woman on TikTok, @saidbyantonette, told people she was tired of the narrative that she is a dropout. The woman admitted that she stopped doing mathematics in Grade 7 and is behind.

Watch the video of how she is finding maths literacy.

How to get matric certificate in South Africa after dropping out of primary school

@saidbyantonette's accomplishment is truly one for the books. SA Homeschoolers report that if one is over 21 without a matric, they would need to go to an ABET (Adult Basic Education Centre), which offers Grade 9. Speaking to Briefly News, a staff member at a FET College, Whitestone College, explained:

"It is be very difficult because the work they test in matric is more difficult than what you're exposed to in primary school. But with hard work, it's possible."

Other Mzansi adult matriculants inspired by video

People love inspirational stories, and the story moved those who watched the clip. Other online users said they were on the same journey as her. Numerous adults completing their matric flooded the woman's comments to shower her with praise.

Sinazo Silimela commented:

"Honey, I was 31 and a matric student now I'm 33 and and a 3rd year student. Totally proud of you on your best decision ever."

Mpumi Khaba commented:

"Girl, you’re going to be okay. I went back at age 24, did matric at 25 with 5 distinctions. I am now a Master’s candidate. You’re going to be okay."

Donald Nkomo commented:

"Keep going."

Zee commented:

"I’m 46 and I’m studying towards my diploma, you got this."

Boitumelo Koopedi commented:

"I'm so proud of you. I'm 32. I'm doing pure maths, going to write in November. I wan to be a Dr."

Tumanako N commented:

"I'm proud of you."

