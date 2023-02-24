One lady showed the internet her morning routine since she started her schooling career

The video is by an NGO, and they showed how the 18-year-old is getting started in life even though she has a three-year-old

Many people were inspired by the video of the mother who is working hard to ensure a bright future for her child

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

An 18-year-old mum went viral on TikTok after showing her morning routine. People were amazed that the young lady was starting her education despite facing many challenges.

An 18-year-old mother showed people her busy morning routine after she started Gade 1. Image: @tusaiweyana

Source: UGC

The NGO founder introduced TikTok users to a young woman who started Grade 1 as an adult. The lady's name is Flora, and many people were touched by her story.

NGO helps 18-year-old go to school for 1st time ever after having child

A video by @tusaiweyana shows an 18-year-old named Flora getting ready for school. What makes Flora unique is that she already has a three-year-old and is working hard to ensure a promising future for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The 23-year-old NGO founder, who considers Flora as her daughter, says that the young mom faces a lot of adversity as she details that she has mental challenges and could not go to school all her life.

TikTok users moved by teen mom's morning routine

Many people in the comments were amazed by the young lady's story. People left words of encouragement for Flora and expressed how impressed they were by her perseverance.

Cynky1988 commented:

"May she continue to be blessed and favoured in her own special way."

Raina commented:

"It’s never too late! What an incredible young woman."

sophiavivas commented:

"Grade 1?"

kikimary63 commented:

"I wish her good luck with her school education! I’m so proud of her for achieving the dreams she wants to accomplish in life!"

kezz commented:

"What a beautiful mom. She is doing an amazing job. So proud of all the young women making a better world for our future."

Amour commented:

"No one knows what she’s been through. I’m so happy for her to have your support."

KayBarrett commented:

"Were proud of you Flora, never give up on your dreams."

Teen cares for baby after school, peeps fawn over kid named after TV character

Briefly News reported that a video went viral as it detailed the day in a life of a teen mom. The 17-year-old has a four-month-old baby she takes care of every day after school.

A 23-year-old who runs an NGO that provides a safe place for young mothers and their children posted the video and left the internet touched.

A video on TikTok got millions of views as people saw a 17-year-old mom's day after school. In the video, the lady arrived from school, bathed her baby, did the laundry, did her schoolwork and spent time with her infant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News