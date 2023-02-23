A young lady named Flora went viral on TikTok after the NGO caring for her shared her story about going to school as an adult

The young mother in the video is starting her schooling career from Grade 1 after having a baby in her teens

The lady's story is told by a 23-year-old NGO charity organiser who supports single teenage mothers

A TikTok from an African NGO went viral as it showed one of the women starting her life and education. The young mother named Flora started her school journey.

A woman had a baby and only got to start Grade 1 as an adult. Image: TikTok/@tusaiweyana

Source: UGC

People's hearts were warmed to hear about the young lady's life. Many people commented on the video to express how touching it is to see her progress.

Video of young mum going back to school thanks to African NGO

People enjoyed seeing a video posted by NGO organiser @tusaiweyana about a woman getting her life on track after having a baby. The lady in the video looked happy that she had started Grade 1.

Watch the video below:

Internet moved as woman starts Grade 1 as adult

People love seeing inspirational stories, and many commented that they were proud of the young lady. TikTokkers commented on the video to congratulate Flora on making strides in her life.

Roseyxx commented:

"Awww love this."

simplyeugie commented:

"It's never too late for anything."

Kendra French commented:

"You go girl! So very proud of you! Great job!"

Differ from y'all commented:

"Her smile is bright."

chiridesigns commented:

"Never too late. She's a brave one."

Teen cares for baby after school, peeps fawn over kid named after TV character

Briefly News reported that a video went viral as it detailed the day in a life of a teen mom. The 17-year-old has a four-month-old baby she takes care of every day after school.

A 23-year-old who runs an NGO that provides a safe place for young mothers and their children posted the video and left the internet touched.

A video on TikTok got millions of views as people saw a 17-year-old mom's day after school. In the video, the lady arrived from school, bathed her baby, did the laundry, completed her schoolwork and spent time with her infant.

Source: Briefly News