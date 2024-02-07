A woman showed people how much her appearance changed because of pregnancy in a TikTok video

The video shows the expectation compared to the reality of having a child, leaving many in stitches

Online users were touched by the TikTok video of the woman who shared her relatable pregnancy experience

A mom-to-be showed people her pregnancy journey. The lady thought she would have it easy, expecting a child.

A TikTok video of a woman's pregnancy journey went viral. Image: @pamsty.lipt

Many people were touched by the woman's Instagram video. Online users commented on the clip of the woman who was lamenting her pregnancy.

Woman complains about pregnancy

A woman @pamsty.lipt in a TikTok video showed others her pregnancy experience. The lady posted a video explaining that she thought she would be a stunning pregnant lady.

The TikTokker admitted that pregnancy did not treat her like she expected. In a video, she showed her body and face change from six months.

Watch the clip below:

SA amused by pregnancy story

The woman's video was funny to viewers. Others who have fallen pregnant before can relate to the lady.

Many pointed out the differences, such as the notorious pregnancy nose caused by swelling due to hormones. Read people's takes below:

Nancy was in shock:

"I am scared now, I thought I was ready for it. The way I say I will be slaying."

Ndapewa Eliphas commented:

"Pregnancy can humble you, but I was pretty my whole journey but immediately I gave birth, I don't know what happened, but I gave birth cute twin boys."

NaLwethu pointed out:

"Eight months is the deal breaker."

jennyrose could relate:

"Story of my life, right now, I look older than my mother."

chatoz04 joked:

"Pregnancy can never be your friend, their character changes at the last minute but the treasure they leave behind is amazing."

