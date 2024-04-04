A data scientist shared his frustration on social media about high taxes deducted from his salary

He questioned why companies can't give full salaries and let people pay taxes directly

South African social media users sympathised, sharing their own experiences of feeling stressed by tax deductions

Sylvester Molawa questioned why companies can't pay gross salaries and let people handle their own taxes. Image: @ultimate_dr_molawa

Source: Instagram

A data scientist took to social media to share his stresses over how much tax he needs to pay after becoming permanently employed.

Data scientist stressed by taxes over R25K

A TikTok video shared by Sylvester Molawa shows the man sitting at his desk, revealing that his tax is now over R25 000 and questioning whether it was necessary to pay tax.

"Can’t companies give us our full salaries then we pay SARS ourselves?," Sylvester wrote.

According to SARS, the Income Tax you pay enables the Government to meet the social and economic needs of our country and its people, ensuring a better life for everyone.

SA shares thoughts on tax

Mzansi netizens responded to the post with similar sentiments about how tax deductions from their salary left them stressed and frustrated.

siphonuna responded:

"Ngisaba nokusebenza i-overtime."

Thando Bocibo said:

"Mina ngithi mqashi akasinike sombadale thina uSARS."

imbalenhle_yakwa_bhadazi replied:

"Tip: increase your pension contribution per month, then your tax will decrease."

@pontsheng1 commented:

"Yoh 25k is someone's salary that's not fair."

Muzikal replied:

"Lol ngath ngikhaliswa u13k."

Champagne Holdings (Pty) Ltd said:

"A cool way to tell us you earn R85 000 before tax."

Silindile Sibuyi said:

"Kunini ngikhala nami yoh."

thide07 commented:

"KwakuyiTax yokwenzani."

Mphahly.com commented:

"Uhole imali escape uthy uyabheka I paye ithi R35 000. Bathatheke ekugcineni ithy R45k I hate this but sesajwayela zokwenza njan. Kunabantu Bama 350 remember."

Mzansi woman finds out she owes SARS R60k

In another story, Briefly News reported that a stressed South African woman took to social media to share how she found out she owed SARS R60 000 worth of tax.

A video shared by @samleighritchie details how her tax broker called to inform her that she must pay R60 00 to SARS by the end of February.

@samleighritchie explained that she was a provisional taxpayer last year, which meant that she was in charge of her taxes and had to make sure she had enough money to pay her taxes at the end of the tax year.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News