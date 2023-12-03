Makhadzi reportedly defaulted on her taxes and owes SARS over R6 million since her breakthrough in the music industry

Documents indicate the singer's failure to file taxes for several years, with a focus on bookings and endorsements

Makhadzi's close friend pointed fingers at her former management, including Open Mic and ex-manager Rita Dee

Makhadzi is reportedly in trouble with the South African Revenue of Services (SARS). Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi finds herself embroiled in controversy as allegations of tax default emerged. The MaGear singer has allegedly a debt of over R6 million owed to the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

Insider exposes tax defaults

An insider disclosed that Makhadzi's tax troubles come from lapses in filing obligations since her breakthrough in the music industry.

Documents obtained by ZiMoja indicate that the artist was unaware of the accumulating debt, especially in taxes and VAT related to her bookings and endorsements.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Blame placed on former management

According to a close friend, Makhadzi placed the blame on her former management, Open Mic, and her ex-manager Rita Dee. The friend said that both failed to assist Makhadzi in fulfilling her tax responsibilities, resulting in a significant backlog for the singer.

SA weighs in on Makhadzi's tax troubles

Fans are stunned that Makhadzi is another artist who's landed in trouble with the taxman.

See a few comments below:

@mrcool_SIYA said:

"Yaqala inkathazo ke madoda."

@Kzn_Bhutiza posted:

"These artists should be educated on how to do their filling."

@Sandiso__N mentioned:

"Jiki jiki y'all be saying we must donate for her."

@tmmoila12 suggested:

"SARS should just have a dedicated unit that deals with tax affairs for the arts, it's about time the government steps in as well."

@NosisaPheelwane added"

"They never learn."

@Anoh_ki26 asked:

"Ayke did she not help dr Malinga because he had same problem?"

Makhadzi named most streamed SA female artist 2023

In another article, Briefly News reported that Makahdzi is untouchable. The singer recently rejoiced after Spotify released their stats for 2023, and boy, she smashed them.

Makhadzi has broken the record for being the most streamed South African female artist on Spotify in 2023. The Haka Motorokisi hitmaker was beaming when she shared her numbers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News