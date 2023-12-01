Makhadzi has broken the record for being the most streamed South African female artist on Spotify in 2023

The Haka Motorokisi hitmaker has a total of 23 million streams and 1.5 million listeners stemming from 183 countries

She took to her Instagram page to thank her supporters and made it known just how much of a hard worker she is

Makhadzi said she deserves all of these wins because she works very hard. Image: @makadzisa

Makahdzi is untouchable. The singer recently rejoiced after Spotify released their stats for 2023, and boy did she smash them.

Singer Makhadzi celebrates victory

"The Number 1 South African most-streamed artist of the year is none other than Makhadzi! 23M streams, I am speechless. It was not easy to make it in the middle of Amapiano but with God, I made it ka skompo."

Number don't lie, says Makhadzi

Makhadzi's story of superstardom is truly impressive. She shared with her followers that she is a hard worker and has thanked them for their unwavering support.

"Thank you for making me close the year with this happiness. Numbers don’t lie. I work hard I deserve it. This is a definition of hard work and being real to yourself. More love for you."

Mzansi lauds Makhadzi

Makhadzi stans are extremely proud of the muso. This is what many had to say:

kekanah_ said:

"I’m very sure that 1M comes from me only and the rest share that 0,5M."

rendy_smallz lauded:

"Makhadzi by herself is carrying the whole Limpopo on her shoulders, must be tiring Queen!! Well done !!"

madambosszim said:

"The Goat."

candy_magidimisa shared:

"Congratulations babe. We love you."

lebohang_mohelepi said:

"Ovi, there’s only one Queen in town."

Makhadzi celebrates Ford Ranger ambassadorship

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhazi has bagged a huge collaboration and couldn't wait to share the news.

The Sugar Sugar hitmaker revealed that she's the new ambassador for CMH Ford Hatfield and walked away with a new Ford Ranger Wildtrack.

Mzansi loved it for Khadzi and congratulated her on the partnership.

