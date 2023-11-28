Makhazi has bagged a huge collaboration and couldn't wait to share the news

The Sugar Sugar hitmaker revealed that she's the new ambassador for CMH Ford Hatfield and walked away with a new Ford Ranger Wildtrack

Mzansi loved it for Khadzi and congratulated her on the partnership

Makhadzi signed a deal as the new brand ambassador for CMH Ford Hatfield and received a Ford Ranger Wildtrack. Images: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi has revealed her new partnership with CMH Ford Hatfield. The SAMA award-winning singer said she used to worry about travelling to shows in bad weather conditions, but all her troubles are now behind her after bagging a big-body Ford Ranger Wildtrack.

Fans rallied to congratulate Khadzi on the brand deal, saying she's an inspiration.

Makhadzi announces CMH Ford Hatfield ambassadorship

Taking to her Instagram page, Makhadzi revealed that she used to have worries about travelling home to Limpopo because of the bad weather and went on to thank God for orchestrating her new partnership.

Makhadzi walked away as an ambassador for CMH Ford Hatfied and the owner of a squeaky clean Ford Ranger Wildtrack that's strong enough to withstand the Limpopo rain and those pesky potholes:

"I used to have stress all the time when I had to go home to my village, especially during festive seasons because there's a lot of rain. FINALLY, God made it happen for me to sign a deal with CMH KEMPSTER FORD HATFIELD. I am your new brand ambassador!

I choose to drive a Ford Ranger WILDTRACK because I WANT TO ENTER EVERY PLACE ANYTIME! RAIN or NO RAIN, KEYAKENA! Bye bye, potholes!"

Mzansi shows love to Makhadzi

Fans flooded Makhadzi's comments with warm messages congratulating her on the partnership:

prosper_sibandaa said:

"Surely you're an inspiration to those kids in your village."

meltzino wrote:

"Congratulations once again!"

mr_vur cheered:

"Shine, Khadzinator!"

mokotjo_ben1 fawned over Makhadzi:

"I love this for you Kharadzi!"

pontshomakgoga praised the singer:

"Makhadzi you are really an inspiration."

rudzani_racheal congratulated:

"Congratulations once again our Queen."

zippercreations wrote:

"Congratulations, So happy for you Queen!"

Makhadzi throws shade at Eugene Khoza

In more Makhadzi updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the singer criticising Eugene Khoza for shading Skomota's SAMA performance:

"Imagine spending 10 minutes emphasising that Skomota don’t deserve a spotlight when people are relieving their stresses by watching him dance."

Khadzinator went on to feature the dancer in her latest music video for Mapara.

