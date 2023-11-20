Makhadzi has celebrated winning one of the biggest awards at the 29th South African Music Awards

Her album African Queen 2.0 won the Best Traditional Album of the Year, and she celebrated her win by penning a lengthy note

Congratulatory messages flooded in from her industry colleagues and fans, celebrating her big win

Makhadzi has dedicated her SAMA29 win for the Best Traditional Album of the Year for 'African Queen 2.0' to her fans. Images: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for The Queen of Limpopo music, Makhadzi is in her year of wins, and she closed it off with a bang.

She scooped the Best Traditional Album of the Year at the SAMA29 after contending with artists like Big Zulu for his Nkabi Nation album.

Makhadzi celebrates winning Best Traditional Album of the Year for African Queen

The Haka Matorokisi star penned a long message giving a shoutout to the Khadzinators on Instagram. The message said in part:

"From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank you my fans for making sure every year you put a smile on my face. This year I really went through a lot but only you made it for me to realise that I am an important asset to the country.

"I love you very much and I mean it, I am who I am because of you. Without you, I am nothing. I would like to thank my team that worked with me on this album."

Check out her post below:

Social media users congratulate Makhadzi on her SAMA29 win

Her followers were proud of the singer, who has recently released a new album, Mbofholowo, and said:

ntuthukofreeman said:

"For, fans can make an artist. I'm glad you appreciate us enough. Congratulations Queen."

puleng_nyaka praised her:

"Really love what you did for Skomota . You are indeed a REAL Queen."

mawhoo_ complimented her:

"Well deserved my queen."

iamnomfundomoh said:

"Congratulations African queen."

naimakaysa added:

"Yey congratulations my love."

smomondia_goldi_bone declared:

"The only African Queen!"

Kelly Khumalo goes on vulgar rant after losing at SAMA29

In more SAMA29 stories on Briefly News, controversial singer Kelly Khumalo showed her true colours when she went home empty-handed.

Kelly swore at the whole country, saying the awards were rigged. She even fired direct shots at one of her competitors, Ntokozo Mbambo after winning an accolade for her album, Lavish Praise.

