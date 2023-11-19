Kelly Khumalo took to social media with a vulgar rant after being snubbed at the 29th South African Music Awards

The Empini songstress was nominated for Best Afropop Album and Female Artist of the Year but lost

Social media users labelled Kelly a sore loser and dragged her under the angry posts on X/Twitter

Kelly Khumalo went on a rant after getting snubbed at the SAMAs. Image: @kellukhumaloza

Kelly Khumalo unleashed a rant on social media after being overlooked in two categories at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The singer who was nominated for Best Afropop Album and Female Artist of the Year, wrote expletive-filled X posts to express her frustration following the snub.

"Nontokozo naye uyazi numbers don’t lie! Asimesabi! Fuseg SAMAs."

Kelly loses to Sjava and Ntokozo

Sjava and gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo claimed victory in the respective categories. While the Best Afropop Album announcement was part of the non-televised awards on Friday, the Female Artist of the Year was presented during the main event on Saturday.

The unexpected outburst caught people's attention. Many called Kelly out for her ungraceful acceptance of defeat.

Mzansi rallies behind Ntokozo

Some rallied behind Ntokozo, claiming she is the best female artist of the year

See some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Shame man, it’s the SA cancel culture. Things won’t return back to normal until this Senzo case is resolved."

@Am_Blujay wrote:

"Kelly Khumalo reading her own tweets this morning after the Nyaope has faded."

@Kaytzo_Amigo commented:

"Congratulations Ntokozo Mbambo, Kelly khumalo cannot bully you rena rele gona."

@AneleMda wrote:

"So Kelly Khumalo thinks she can drag a whole queen of decorum and composure Ntokozo Mbambo to her mud dance because in her head she's deserving to win a SAMA."

@sphe_hadebe stated:

"We stand by Ntokozo Mbambo, we love her humbleness and dedication to the Lord. We'll protect her against bullies like Kelly Khumalo."

@CozminoNtsomi mentioned:

"Seeing Kelly Khumalo having a meltdown for straight two days is one of the best things to ever happen. "

