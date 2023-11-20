Singer Kelly Khumalo has left jaws on the floor with her homophobic slur during her 29th SAMA rant

She called out a social media user who tried to calm her down and fired distasteful comments, calling him "an aunty"

The multi-award-winning singer has since publicly apologised for her uncalled-for statement

Kelly Khumalo has apologised for her homophobic statement after losing at the SAMA29. Images: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo, one of Mzansi's most controversial figures, has apologised for her homophobic statement after her SAMA29 vulgar rant after being snubbed from two particular awards she was eying.

She was upset that she lost the Best Afropop Album to Sjava and Best Female Artist of the Year to gospel sensation Ntokozo Mbambo.

Kelly Khumalo apologises for homophobic statement after SAMA29 snub

Kelly went on a swearing spree, saying the votes were rigged and that Ntokozo did not deserve to win the award. One Twitter/X user tried to correct her views, and she fired back and said:

“Sit down, Aunty, the day you decide whether you’re a man or a woman then we can talk."

She has since deleted the tweet and apologised, saying:

"Ngonile (I have sinned) with my homophobic remarks ngiyaxolisa (I am sorry) that was uncalled for."

Check out the thread below:

Netizens drag Kelly Khumalo for her homophobic rant

Tweeps were not sold on the apology, as it was not the singer's first time coming for netizens during her fit of anger. Check out the comments below:

@_ShaunKeyz asked:

"Brands are threatening to leave?"

@Amza_5 was amazed:

"Folding is not your thing & awusabi fokol. What happened? Did Dominic threaten you?"

@lelo_kgoale was not convinced:

"This is not even a genuine apology."

@paballo_maseko concluded:

"You’re not sorry. That’s just who you are."

@SandileKaMsibi was amused:

"Sponsors, brands & contractors called fast fast. The rainbow gang is powerful tjooo."

@Matema_ agreed:

"@Thapz__ you called it, no one messes with this gang!

@VITO_G_Wagon commented:

"I’m loving this, at this rate you will tell us who actually pulled the trigger in that house."

@CozminoNtsomi predicted:

"That was quick but ke it's too late and I know you gonna continue wilding even after the apology."

Longwe Twala trends after disturbing picture makes rounds

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, a photo with a man looking like Longwe Twala surfaced on social media.

The homeless-looking man looked exactly like the child star who is accused of being one of the people who killed former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa at Kelly Khumalo's home in 2014.

