Thuso Mbedu's car collection includes several luxury Porsches, showing her love for fast German cars

A Porsche Carrera S, reportedly worth R2 million, was a birthday gift from her team, which she flaunted on social media with a heartfelt post

Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayenne also feature in her collection, with Mbedu playfully referring to them as her best friends on Instagram

Thuso Mbedu has a seriously cool car collection that could make any car lover jealous. The South African star, now making waves overseas, has shown off a few of her rides on social media, and it’s clear she’s got a thing for Porsches.

Take a look inside Thuso Mbedu's impressive car collection.

Source: Instagram

As The Woman King star celebrates another trip around the sun, Briefly News looks at some of the expensive cars she has posted on social media.

Thuso Mbedu's R2 million Porsche Carrera S

The award-winning actress turned Mzansi green with envy when she shared pictures of her Porsche Carrera S, reportedly worth R2 million in 2022. The star revealed that the car was a birthday gift from her team and joked that she would not be using ride-share apps after getting the whip. She captioned the post:

"I will NOT be outchea fighting with ride-share apps in the first few days of my 31st year of life, I will enjoy every single second with this baby- I’m sure I’ll blink and it will all be over, we’re making memories until then! Thank you to my team. This is a great birthday gift."

Thuso Mbedu shows off her stunning car

The actress seems to have a soft spot for fast cars. The star shared a picture posing next to a red Porsche Cayenne and suggested it was hers. The former Is'thunzi star captioned the post:

"Hey, best friend."

Thuso Mbedu shares pictures of her Porsche 718 Boxster

A scroll through Thuso Mbedu's Instagram page will show that the award-winning South African actress loves German cars. In addition to all the cars she has posted, Thuso Mbedu also had the streets buzzing when she showed off her green Porsche 718 Boxster, reportedly valued at R2 million.

"Everybody needs someone who will kick their b*tt and then gas them up like @gabrielamclain The number of times she said the Porsche 718 Boxster suits me. I said skrrrrrr I agree Thank you @porscheusa for the quality time with my new bestie."

Thuso Mbedu marks 34th birthday with gratitude

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress Thuso Mbedu celebrated her 34th birthday, expressing gratitude for all that she has achieved thus far.

Taking to Instagram, the former The Woman King star posted gorgeous photoshoot pictures, with a celebratory theme. In her post, she also reflected on her days on the Saints and Sinners set, which was 10 years ago.

Thuso Mbedu also posted a throwback picture from when she was four years old, 30 years ago. The beauty was born on 8 July 1991, and she mentioned that her fourth birthday was the last one she spent with her mommy.

