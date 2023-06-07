Thuso Mbedu is making major moves in the entertainment industry and is also spoiling herself for her hard work

The Woman King actress, who is known for her love for high-end vehicles, added a brand new Porsche 718 Boxster to her impressive collection

Follow South African celebrities, including Dr Musa Mthombeni, Thando Thabethe, and Simz Ngema congratulated the actress

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Thuso Mbedu works hard and plays even harder. The award-winning South African actress is enjoying the fruits of her labour by spoiling herself.

Thuso Mbedu wowed her followers with her new Porsche 718 Boxster. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu buys Porsche 718 Boxster valued at R2 million

When she is not flying the country's flag high or signing big deals with international brands, Thuso Mbedu loves to do car shopping.

A scroll on The Underground Railroad actress' page shows that she has a soft spot for luxury vehicles, especially Porsches. According to Savanna News, the star's team gifted her a new Porsche Carerra S on her 31st birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Taking to her Instagram to celebrate her new "baby", a green Porsche 718 Boxster valued at R2 million, Thuso Mbedu said she is spending quality time with the new vehicle. She wrote:

"Everybody needs someone who will kick their b*tt and then gas them up like @gabrielamclain The number of times she said the Porsche 718 Boxster suits me. I said skrrrrrr I agree Thank you @porscheusa for the quality time with my new bestie ️"

Dr Musa Mthombeni, Simz Ngema and Thando Thabethe congratulate Thuso Mbedu on her new car

Thuso Mbedu's timeline was filled with congratulatory messages from colleagues and fans. Peeps said the star inspires them with her major moves.

@drmusamthombeni said:

"Porsche number 9. Wow. I’m inspired! Teach me. A young lady with 9 Porsches."

@simzngema commented:

"So proud of you❤️"

@thando_thabethe added:

"My girl "

@entity.24 wrote:

"In my next life I will be a sport car just because of you❤️"

@the_angolan_bf wrote:

"Send me One!!! Ms. Porsche"

@gabrielamclain noted:

"Thusoooo!!!The green suits you That’s it. She’ll keep this one. Thank you @porshe_usa ."

Thuso Mbedu stuns in Gris Dior as the new face of the Christian Dior perfume brand, Mzansi proud

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu has once again made South Africans proud as the face of the global fragrance brand Gris Dior by Christian Dior.

The talented actress has been making huge strides in her career since her big break in Hollywood. In 2022, she starred with Viola Davis in the hit film The Woman King, which had everyone in a chokehold, including South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News