South African-born Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu is the new face of Christian Dior's Gris Dior perfume

The Underground Railroad star went viral after posting a promotional picture of the luxurious product on her Twitter account.

Mzansi people praised Thuso Mbedu's flawless beauty and expressed that they are proud of her new career milestone

Thuso Mbedu has once again made South Africans proud as the face of the global fragrance brand Gris Dior by Christian Dior.

Thuso Mbedu's Gris Dior's pictures have gone viral. Image: Victoria Sirakova

Source: Getty Images

The talented actress has been making huge strides in her career since her big break in Hollywood. In 2022, she starred with Viola Davis in the hit film The Woman King, which had everyone in a chokehold, including South Africans.

Mzansi showed support for Thuso when the film premiered by flooding cinemas. In March, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that The Woman King banked R18 000 000 in South African cinemas.

Thuso Mbedu drops stunning picture with Gris Dior

On Twitter, Thuso shared a photo of herself looking pretty while promoting the lux fragrance Gris Dior by Christian Dior.

The picture wasn't the first time Thuso worked with the brand. News24 reported in March 2023 that Thuso attended the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. Thuso was also present at the opening of Dior's Grey Zone Pop-Up in Los Angeles alongside Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega, reported Vogue.

Check out Thuso Mbedu's picture promoting Gris Dior below:

Mzansi proud of Thuso Mbedu after becoming Gris Dior's ambassador

Many peeps lauded Thuso for raising the Mzansi flag high, while others complimented her gorgeous face.

@nokuthula_tgwtg said:

"Thuso is an inspiration to many South African young girls."

@MomakoeMoumak1 shared:

"May God continue to bless and protect you ❤️"

@Akande_Lummy posted:

"You’re so gorgeous."

@masegosongs replied:

"Congrats Sis Thuso."

@EMK_Freesmoke commented:

"There's no way you’re 31!"

@hakunene1 also said:

"What a top-tier face "

@OupaKev added:

"I love how this lady moves "

Thuso Mbedu shines on British Vogue magazine

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu is the star she thinks she is.

After a successful 2022, one would think Thuso Mbedu would start 2023 on a low note, but that's not it. The actress hit the ground running by starting the new year booked and busy.

Thuso Mbedu had her fans grinning from ear to ear when she took to her Instagram page to reveal that she was featured in the British Vogue February 2023 issue. She shared a short clip giving Mzansi a glimpse of what went down at the shoot.

