Popular South African DJ Uncle Waffles' gorgeous outfit at Coachella has gone viral on social media

According to Uncle Waffles, she rocked a beautiful pink Nylon jumpsuit and left her fans salivating

Mzansi lauded the Tanzania hitmaker's fashion sense when she continued to share photos from her Coachella appearance

Uncle Waffles was the most anticipated Mzansi star at Coachella, and it was only natural that she made a fashion statement at the global festival.

According to African Fashion International, the star performed alongside stars like Frank Ocean, Burna Boy, and Kpop's biggest sensation BlackPink, and made Mzansi proud while looking flawless in her pink Nylon jumpsuit.

The musician, known for her impeccable fashion sense, posted eight photos to her Instagram account.

Uncle Waffles enjoys her time in California

Waffles continued to drop more social media content about her amazing time in America. After leaving the Coachella crowd wanting more of her amazing DJing skills, she took time out of her schedule to gallivant California streets where Coachella was held.

She posted numerous photos of herself wearing revealing clothing and basking in the sun.

Uncle Waffles' Coachella fashion praised

@sihlednkosi said:

"No, because America really has different lighting compared to South Africa "

@jordantylon shared:

"It’s giving African Kardashian "

@godi_mab.z posted:

"If you kidnapped me, I'd ask to sit next to you"

@kingzee872 replied:

"She is so hot bafethu "

@miracle.hurd commented:

"I hope this ring is big enough "

@enhleisthatyou._ also said:

"These are too good "

@thaban2022 wrote:

"Beautiful woman "

@lilmamamakaveli added:

"Such a stunner "

