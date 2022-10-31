This year's Halloween season saw many celebrities getting creative with their stunning outfits

Tanzania hitmaker Uncle Waffles got the trophy for the best outfit from her fans when she dressed up as the legendary Beyoncé Knowles and performed her hit Check On It

South African social media users took to the comments section to share mixed reactions to the post; many said the star nailed it

Uncle Waffles was in her creative bag this Halloween, and the star came up with one of the best outfits.

Uncle Waffles rocked Beyoncè's outfits from her song 'Check On It' for Halloween. Image: Getty Images and @unclewaffles.

The South African star has been making waves and even getting shout-outs from international stars like Drake. For her Halloween costume, the Tanzania hitmaker went for a cool look.

Uncle Waffles dressed up as Beyoncé from her 2009 hit song Check On It. She rocked most of the costumes that the Grammy-Awards-winning star rocked in the video. Heading to her social media pages, the South African star shared a short clip that has since gone viral online. Uncle Waffles even interested her followers and fans with a little song performance.

Netizens loved the outfit and the performance. Many lauded the star for going the extra mile to make sure her Halloween costume wasn't boring.

@minniedlamini said:

"YESSSSSS."

@moozlie commented:

"Bathong my baby."

@kamo_mphelaxx added:

"Killed it."

@CliffGama1 noted:

"I don't like it... but you beautiful my dear and i admire you on stage doing African content."

@Proph_Budmon wrote:

"If B doesnt retweet ra mo cancel'a as a country."

@sweet_veges said:

"Wow, she nailed it, even the dance moves are on point."

