Minnie Dlamini made headlines when she shared unfiltered swimsuit pictures on her Instagram page

Social media users roasted the media personality claiming that she is getting fat and should go to the gym

The stunner fired back at the trolls with sizzling snaps, rocking a lime swimsuit that left little to the imagination

Minnie Dlamini became the talk of the town when social media trolls blasted her for her unfiltered snaps that trended online.

Minnie Dlamini shares hot picture days after being trolled for her unflattering swimsuit pictures. Image: @minniedlamini.

Source: Instagram

Many said the stunner was getting older and doesn't look as hot as she used to a few years ago. The former Homeground presenter's stans, including Prince Kaybee and her BFF Unathi Nkayi, defended the star from the bullies.

Taking to her Instagram page, Minnie Dlamini clapped back at the trolls with a sizzling hot picture. The star looked like a snack in a lime green swimsuit with a chain detail.

Social media users were at a loss for words when they saw the picture. Many headed to the post's comments section to post fire emojis and flattering comments.

@bontle.modiselle said:

"Hello Hottie."

@sediimatsunyane noted:

"MOOOOUSE!!!"

@bridgetmasinga added:

"Warning ⚠️ May cause a heatwave."

@unathi.co commented:

"We’ll go back for a girls’ trip♥️ You’re INSANE okay."

@tarinapatel added:

"Gurl!! That’s just illegal @minniedlamini."

@zizotshwete wrote:

"Global warming."

@mpume_hlatshwayo added:

"Iya...benithini?!" That should be the caption."

