Lerato Kganyago had her fans and followers salivating after sharing a sultry snap rocking a little number

The media personality completed the look with a strappy pair of designer heels that also got the attention of fashion enthusiasts

Social media users flocked to the comments section to marvel at the star's beauty and outfit

Lerato Kganyago is the star of the moment. The stunner caused a stir when she shared a sizzling hot snap on her social media page.

Lerato Kganyagocaused a buzz when se shared a smoking hot picture on her page. Image: @leratokganyago.

Source: Instagram

The radio and television personality is undeniably one of the best dressed stars in Mzansi. Her social media timeline screams luxury and class with her top-of-the-range outfits, shoes and bags.

Taking to her page recently, the star who is affectionately known as 'Mother' by her followers served legs in a mini dress. Lerato Kganyago looked effortlessly chic in a figure-hugging animal print dress that got social media users talking.

The seasoned radio DJ completed the look with a pair of black designer strappy heals.

The look had Mzansi social media users going bananas. The all camped in her comments section to shower her with praise. Many fans couldn't get enough of her perfectly toned legs.

@omo.gorgeous said:

"Absolutely beautiful Queen."

@missjoyedwards wrote:

"The queen mother serving legs."

@dylanbennie2 commented:

"❤️why is legs and feet such a turn on yo men ,it's crazy."

@alfra1983_ added:

"Please cement yourself and take up space on the touchdown… Kodwa its so peaceful listening to you on the touchdown … ❤️❤️ No noise and bombs and bells…"

@aretha_lwandle said:

"Mabakuyeke Lerato une style qha."

@2ksoj_mom added:

"Motherrrrrr."

Zodwa Wabantu accused of being a no-show at Mpumalanga gig in 2021, performer denies knowing organisers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Zodwa Wabantu allegedly failed to show up to a perfomance. The event organiser, Sibusiso Mthombeni, opened up and described how he lost over R10 000 to the dancer.

Zodwa's manager claims that Sibusiso wasn't even a client. Zodwa is no stranger to being called out for bailing on shows.

According to DailySun, musician Zodwa is being reported for failing to show up at a concert in Mpumalanga. The organiser, Sibuso Mthombeni, said he paid Zodwa R12 000 and then she completely disappeared, not reachable on phones or any other way.

Source: Briefly News