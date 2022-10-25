The Queen star Connie Ferguson has taken to her social media account to show off her flawless dance moves

The veteran actress took on the TikTok Cuff It viral dance challenge and nailed every tiny detail move

Ferguson's groovy execution left South African internet users speechless, and they left genuine compliments

Connie Ferguson's video taking on Beyonce’s #CuffItchallenge is trending. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson, a veteran actress and TV producer, showed off her rhythm on Tiktok.

The actress took on Beyonce's Cuff It Challenge and nailed it by performing the moves in a clear but groovy manner. According to the background and her clothing in the video, she appears to be about to hit the gym.

Connie Ferguson shared the following video:

Connie Ferguson receives praise from Mzansi people

The dance video currently has over 200K likes and over a thousand comments. Many people are still commenting on The Queen actress's post. Peeps are complimenting her moves, while others can't help but praise her flawless body, which is accentuated by the gym attire she's wearing.

@thandekaz01 said:

"Body goals"

@monza2.8 shared:

"Slender never get tired unless the owner is careless ❤️❤️"

@Lamby wrote:

"The Tswana in her wanted to come out in the first steps forward "

@cindymudawe posted:

"I swear Connie doesn't look her age. She's perfect "

@Christinachristerrr replied:

"When I grow up, I want to be like Connie Ferguson "

@Iykesome commented:

"Evergreen a woman with class and dignity."

@Fifilicious also said:

"This video is too short the country wants more, please "

@Buhle Maja also shared:

"Yesss!!let's close the challenge now."

@Mbalenhle Dube316 also wrote:

"I love what I see. A good vibe"

@Ps KNkosi added:

"I love it "

Thando Thabethe & Clement Manyathela #CuffItChallenge video

Briefly News previously reported that Media personality Thando Thabethe and radio and television broadcaster Clement Manyathela dancing in a viral video had people laughing.

Clement posted the trending video of them busting some serious moves to a popular dance challenge called #CuffItChallenge on his Twitter account. Thando Thabethe, according to Manyathela's caption, taught him the dance moves.

Shortly after seeing the video, people began making jokes in the comments section. While everyone praised Thando Thabethe for doing her best, Clement was shown no mercy. They pointed out his lack of rhythm.

