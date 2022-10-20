The video of Thando Thabethe and TV broadcaster Clement Manyathela dancing to a popular dance challenge has gone viral on social media

South African netizens have flocked to the comments section to react to the media personalities' serious dance moves

Many people compared Clement Manyathela's lack of rhythm in the video to Lasizwe, whose dance video also made news headlines

Thando Thabethe and Clement Manyathela's #CuffItChallenge video has gone viral. Image: @thando_thabethe/ Instagram, @clementmanyathela/Instagram, and @TheRealClementM/Twitter

Source: UGC

Media personality Thando Thabethe and radio and television broadcaster Clement Manyathela dancing in a viral video has people laughing.

Clement posted the trending video of them busting some serious moves to a popular dance challenge called #CuffItChallenge on his Twitter account. Thando Thabethe, according to Manyathela's caption, taught him the dance moves.

Clement Manyathela shared the following trending clip on Twitter:

Clement Manyathela dragged for his dancing skills

Shortly after seeing the video, people began making jokes in the comments section. While everyone praised Thando Thabethe for doing her best, Clement was shown no mercy. They pointed out his lack of rhythm.

@inkingayodwa said:

"Behold, my eyes almost saw heaven "

@CKkwena_2010 wrote:

"I see you're trying to dance. But Thando is very very beautiful "

@SirBrayneZA shared:

"Bathong! Clammy, you have horribly butchered the #CUFFITCHALLENGE. My goodness . Thando tried her best "

@MamaneSabrina posted:

"In case you need help there in Spain... Here's another dance instructor @TheRealClementM to help you manage your dance classes"

@16Mphoza replied:

"Either Thando is a bad teacher or Clement wa pala."

@CaswellBjalane7 commented:

"Clement, don't be stiff...loosen yourself."

@MaalehuS also said:

"Thando looks great. Aowa Clement stick to the microphone "

@Tayron66746636 also shared:

"Lack of rhythm, lack. You will be fine one day"

@mphosugar added:

"I feel sorry for the teacher here "

YouTuber Lasizwe is another celebrity who has recently made headlines for his poor dancing abilities. The media personality shared a viral video of himself busting moves while celebrating his reality show Fake It Till You Make It trending on Netflix at the time.

South African internet users rushed to his comments section to mock his dancing. Others offered to teach him how to dance because he is talented but not in the dancing department.

Nota Baloyi called out for recent rant about Berita

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi has returned to his timeline to express his frustration with Berita.

In a series of tweets, Baloyi revealed that the life Berita has chosen is worse than the one she had with him. Berita, according to Baloyi, does not have a place to call her own. Following their messy divorce, Berita now lives with friends.

Nota continued by saying that whenever he mentions Berita on his timeline, people always say he has mental problems. Nota went on to say that if Berita does not change her ways, she will either die or become a street kid.

