Mzansi YouTuber Lasizwe is a trending topic on social media after he posted a video of himself dancing

The flamboyant media personality was celebrating his show Fake It Till You Make It trending on the popular streaming service Netflix

However, netizens were not impressed by the entertainer's dance moves, which many thought were poor

Lasizwe is a talented individual, as evidenced by his accolades and viral social media content. However, it appears that dancing is not his strong suit.

South Africans were stunned when the famous YouTuber posted a video of himself breaking into a dance celebration after his hit reality show Fake It Till You Make it trended on Netflix.

In the viral clip, Lasizwe can be seen swaying from one side to the other. However, even those with limited vision would notice that the man lacked some rhythm.

On Twitter, Lasizwe shared the following video:

"A young celebration dance! We on NETFLIX trending baby! "

South Africans drag Lasizwe's poor dancing skills

Stunned netizens flocked to Lasizwe's post, only to mock him for his dance moves. They made the following remarks:

@WendyMakhubele said:

"Lasizwe please sit down ‍♀️"

@TrueFilwe shared:

"Why are you flying?"

@Zimkhitha_Jafta wrote:

"What are you doing Lasizwe? "

@LuloPhawu posted:

"You have to invite me to dance with you or teach you "

@LadyHe replied:

"This looks painful love "

@_laposh09 commented:

"Please don't dance or we'll stop watching "

@tisetso870 also said:

"Woza hard body @lasizwe is dancing like a white man "

@Blossie19 also shared:

"Two left feet You're a whole mood"

@mbah098 also wrote:

"You’re bad like my boyfriend. I tried teaching him this challenge but he was horrible I was so embarrassed yaz‍♀️"

@jubert_odette added:

"Are you for real you can’t dance or it’s a joke?"

SA adores Lasizwe's masculine side

Briefly News previously reported that Lasizwe is well aware of his masculine side's stranglehold on Mzansi society.

The YouTuber is often seen out and about, proudly displaying his feminine side. Furthermore, he is well known for wearing gorgeous and lush wigs that even women covet.

Lasizwe also shows no reluctance to wear clothing that many online users would deem inappropriate for men to wear.

Source: Briefly News