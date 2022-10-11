Lasizwe has become the talk of the town on social media after posting two snaps that drew a lot of attention from netizens

The famous YouTuber in the photos is wearing a macho outfit and has a new haircut, abandoning his feminine side for a while

South Africans are currently flocking to his timeline to praise him, and female internet users are flirting with Lasizwe

Lasizwe has Mzansi ladies shooting their shots after rocking his masculine look on Twitter. Image: @lasizwe

Lasizwe is well aware of his masculine side's tight grip on Mzansi people.

The YouTuber is frequently seen in public, proudly displaying his feminine side. In addition, he is well known for flaunting gorgeous and lush wigs that even women enviously admire.

Lasizwe is also not afraid to rock fire outfits that many netizens would consider too feminine for men to wear.

However, the 24-year-old occasionally displays a masculine side.

Lasizwe recently took to Twitter and shared two stunning images that drew immediate attention.

No wig can be seen in the pictures. While rocking a new cut, he ditched his flashy and colourful attires in favour of blue jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers.

Lasizwe shared the following gorgeous snaps on Twitter:

South Africans rave about Lasizwe's masculine look

Many people flocked to the comments section after falling head over heels for Lasizwe's macho look.

South Africans praised him for his good looks, while ladies shot their shots at the reality TV star. They said:

@bigxhosa_ said:

"Semhle bae (You look so handsome.)"

@lucidgiftboxes1 shared:

"Cute You look tall in the 2nd frame; did you grow tall or ke angle"

@BasetsanaMakhu5 posted:

"You are hot "

@queenet36201046 replied:

"Your moustache on those lips."

@kgopotso_africa commented:

"You are even getting taller."

@mthintisii also said:

"I like your character. Man, look at frame one. Ngathi uMabura eyo check Mbally eZone 6 (You look like a straight male ready to pick up your girl at her crib.)"

@moleleseunlebea also shared:

"You are a gent here man. Stick around."

@CourageRKhomola also wrote:

"Your masculine side is hot"

@msblac_ added:

"I can have your kids"

@TKM_KWN also added:

"When are we dating?"

