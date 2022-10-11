Vusi Thwala is a hot topic on social media after hosting a reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Cape Town

South African netizens are hurling venomous insults at the TV presenter for failing to host the show properly

Many people believe Thwala was biassed and forgot his position and job description as the host of the special episode

Viewers of The Real Housewives of Cape Town were simply unimpressed by Vusi Thwala's hosting abilities. Thwala was tasked with hosting the reunion episode of the popular Mzansi magic reality show.

However, many peeps said Vusi failed to complete the task.

News publication reported that the reunion was set to make amends among the ladies who have been dragging each other for filth throughout the Season. But, unfortunately, there were no amendments as Thwala picked sides.

According to The South African news publication, Rooksie, a cast member, even called Vusi Thwala out for forgetting he isn't supposed to be "biased."

Vusi Thwala angers RHOCT viewers.

According to ZAlebs, the show's devoted viewers lambasted Vusi for allegedly being biased and for failing to facilitate debates that would resolve some issues between the ladies.

Many viewers also called out Vusi for his lack of presenting skills. They dubbed him a terrible host.

Netizens said the following harsh words to Vusi Thwala:

@NwabisaNabz said:

"Vusi Thwala shouldn’t host again ever again."

@nosisa_zulu shared:

"This host, Vusi Thwala, must not be brought back next time. He's so annoyingly biased with a huge love for abelungu and their minion Loveline. He fails to hold them accountable "

@Ice_tPiliso posted:

"Vusi Twala must never again come back on reunions. He failed dismally "

@Zee_Nhleko replied:

"Aiyiman Vusi Thwala is not doing justice as a host. He's busy twanging instead of hosting wrong choice."

@jacobsbernadine commented:

"Please don’t bring back Vusi Twala again…he’s biased and cuts everyone off!! I wish he could just keep quiet #RHOCPT"

@CyandaYandu also said:

"#RHOCT Vusi Twala is not the right host for this show."

@ausRoxie also shared;

"I hated how Vusi Thwala spoke to #thato on #RHOCPT , wa mo nyatsa. Also, why’s he cutting Rooksie? Bad presenting."

@Thee_MissPearlz added:

"Digging up Vusi Twala from where ever he was, was unnecessary! a female host, maybe Anele Mdoda, would have done a good job."

