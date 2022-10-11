Former Gomora actor Israel Matseke-Zulu is currently having difficulty finding work in South African television

The talented actor recently revealed that he believes the reason for his rejection stems from the fact that he amputated his foot

However, Israel is doing everything he can to adjust to unemployment, including producing his own films and releasing music

Israel Matseke-Zulu, a veteran South African actor, is currently stuck in a difficult time because he cannot find suitable acting roles. This is after he had his foot amputated.

A year ago, Israel abruptly left Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela Gomora, citing ill health as the reason.

Immediately after dealing with what was causing the illness and finding a way to get back on his feet as an actor, it appears that no production house wants to hire him.

"Life is difficult because I can't find work as an actor. I believe my missing leg is to blame."

Israel clarified that he is not waiting for roles to come to him. According to the Daily Sun, he goes to auditions but never gets a callback.

The rejection has a massive effect on Israel Matseke

Even though he didn't say how bad it is, he implied that the unexpected rejection has a negative impact on his mental health.

"I don't want it to have an impact on my mental health. It's frightening how life can change so drastically in such a short period of time."

Israel keeps himself busy in order to avoid mental illness

The 48-year-old actor is currently working with a friend to produce his own films.

Israel is also planning to release a fire Kwaito album in the near future.

"As difficult as it is, I have hope that everything will work out one day," Israel said of his future."

