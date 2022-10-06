Nota Baloyi has dragged Black Coffee after the Grammy-winning DJ opened up about buying a house just to party amid his divorce

The controversial music exec claimed Black Coffee bragged about wanting to finalise his divorce quickly when he was a guest on The Diary of the CEO

Social media users called Nota out for not minding his own business and reminded him about the drama between himself and his estranged wife Berita

Nota Baloyi is not a fan of Black Coffee. The controversial music exec dragged the Grammy-winning DJ for opening up about his divorce when he was a guest on The Diary of the CEO podcast.

Nota Baloyi slammed Black Coffee for buying a house just to party while he was finalising his divorce. Image: @lavidanota, @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Kwesta's former manager alleged that the world-renowned DJ bragged about wanting to finalise his divorce quickly. Nota Baloyi even went as far as calling Coffee a b*tch.

ZAlebs reports that Black Coffee shared that life would be more fun as he's now a single man. In the same episode, the superstar shared that he bought his neighbour's crib just to throw parties in.

"Imagine listening to your dad bragging about returning to the streets and living with grandmother," Nota further said.

Tweeps took to Nota's comment section and slammed him for shading their fave. Many called him out for allegedly beating his estranged wife, Berita.

@Mlu_Speaks wrote:

"Find it very harsh to judge a man from 20 second omitted clip, clearly the man was cut before explaining further. Don't be quick to judge and prove people right on their assumptions about you."

@Phistos10790619 said:

"You sound judgemental. You'll never know what he's going through until you in his shoes. Beside, his choices do not have to make anyone happy but himself."

@Zulu_THFC commented:

" 'It is now a closed chapter (marriage), it's yielded amazing children and memories now its time to look forward and can only hope life gives us more to smile about'. Direction is important."

@DonDonnaDoni added:

"This is the same fool that was beating his wife Berita."

Black Coffee buys neighbour's house just to party amid divorce drama

In related news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is living large. The wealthy music producer bought his neighbour's house just to party.

The DJ shared that he bought the mansion while he was going through divorce. In an interview, the Grammy-winning superstar said he was living with his mom at his main house and couldn't bring his friends over.

Popular Twitter user @ThisIsColbert posted the clip of the chat on his timeline. Social media users shared that the world-renowned music producer flexes differently. They agreed that the Superman hitmaker is wealthy.

Source: Briefly News