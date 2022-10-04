Black Coffee has revealed that he bought his neighbour's house for partying while he was finalising his divorce

The Grammy-winning DJ shared that he was living with his mother at the time and he decided to buy his neighbour's crib so he can be able to invite his friends over

Social media users agreed that the dance music producer is wealthy after watching the trending clip of his interview

Black Coffee is living the soft life. The wealthy DJ bought his neighbours house just to party.

The Grammy-winning DJ shared that he bought the mansion while he was going through divorce. In an interview, the superstar said he was living with his mother at his main house and couldn't bring his friends over.

Popular Twitter user @ThisIsColbert shared the video of the interview on his timeline. He captioned the clip:

"Black Coffee bought a neighbour's house for partying purposes cause he's living with his mom. To separate Black Coffee brand from Nathi, the family man. Nathi's money is looooong, chief."

Social media users shared that the world-renowned music producer flexes differently. They agreed that Black Coffee is wealthy.

@ntokozo01277901 said:

"Coffee is rich... Coffee is wealthy... He said this, that was a different kind of flex."

@xeshamusiq wrote:

"He bought a house with good intentions bro not partying hey."

@lavidaNOTA added:

"Side home for the side chicks, right nextdoor… 'Ubab’ ujol’ enextdoor hayi mama, uyajol’ enextdoor!'."

Black Coffee lives large in private jet

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is living the soft life. The Grammy-winning DJ took to social media to share a snap of himself living large in a private jet.

The world renowened music producer was flying from Barcelona, Spain when he posted the beautiful pic. The superstar was wearing a designer outfit, as usual, and was carrying a lux smart phone while looking out the jet's window.

He took to his timeline to share the stunning snap of himself flying around the world. The musician's took to his comment section to let their fave know that he's the real Zai Zai because he's always out the country.

