AKA's fans and followers are going above and beyond to show love to their favourite rapper

The rapper took to his socials to share a stunning artwork that a graphic designer shared

The Megacy quickly flooded the timeline to salute the star for always being willing to work with upcoming artists

AKA recently revealed that he was impressed by an artwork that a talented graphic designer shared with the rapper.

AKA shared that he was impressed by a talented graphic designer's designs. Image: @akaworldwide.

The award-winning rapper shared the stunning photo of the artwork that showed him and his daughter Kairo Forbes with the word Forbes showing behind them.

The Energy rapper said he would work with the talented graphic designer. He wrote:

"You’ll always be lit!!! We need to find some way of working together man … The Ⓜ️EGACY LOVES your work."

AKA's fans took to his comments section to laud him for always giving up-and-coming artists a chance to shine. This is because the star recently posted a post asking his fans to design a logo for him.

@TheRealMJNcube commented:

"I remember around 2012 or so, I bumped into you in Rosebank. I was still young and trying to find my footing in the game. I asked if I could direct some of your videos. You were so kind to stop and tell me you already have someone you are working with. You shook my hand and wished me all the best in my career. I was a bit disappointed, but I appreciated the little time you gave me. I always find you to be at the forefront of collaborating with local acts and creatives."

@Wandile_Ntulie said:

"His work is connected to the heart like Medulla."

@IAMGIFTSA added:

"I’m really happy for Lesedi , he been at it sir your time is now @_Hybreed_."

