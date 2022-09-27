Nandi Madida left social media users divided after sharing a saucy snap on her Twitter page

The Skhanda Love singer showed off her incredible figure in pink shorts and a white t-shirt

Peeps headed to the media personality’s timeline to share mixed reactions to the post

Nandi Madida is the girl she thinks she is. The award-winning media personality left her fans and followers salivating with her recent post.

Nandi Madida caused a stir on social media after stripping down in a photo. Image: @nandi_madida.

Source: Instagram

The mother of two, who is married to singer and music producer Zakes Bantwini flaunted her incredible figure in a saucy outfit that got Mzansi talking. Nandi looked stylish in a pair of pink shorts and a white t-shirt.

Taking to Nandi Madida’s comments section, Twitter users said the singer should refrain from posting half-naked pictures because she is a married woman. One even added that she needs to respect her husband. Some peeps stood by the star, saying she is allowed to rock whatever she wants.

@Mooketsikgogo. Said:

“U are a married woman .....stop posting half naked pics plss respect your husband nxa.”

@ThisIsMduh

"Let’s respect people’s wives, please."

@Morgan68020291 said:

"When i grow up i want to marry you."

@KingFam_Za commented:

"Ngathi ingane yase High School."

Lulo Cafe's fans show him some love after Musa Khawula leaked his explicit video: "Hands off Lulo Cafe"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Lulo Cafe's fans stood by him amid an embarrassing moment. The star charted Twitter trends after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula leaked the DJ's explicit video.

Social media was awash with mixed reactions from fans. Mzansi quickly rushed to report Musa Khawula, which resulted in the suspension of his Twitter account.

The star's fans flocked to the timeline to show him support. Twitter users said sharing such a video without consent is a violation, others even called on DJ Lulo Cafe to sue Musa Khawula.

@nosphiwevixen wrote:

"For some of us we dont care whose the guy posted by Musa, all we know is Lulo Cafe is one of the coolest people in the industry. Stay cool bro, much love."

