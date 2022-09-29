Uncle Vinny has proved to his haters that he's certainly not a one hit wonder after many thought his career was over following Riky Rick's death

The young entertainer, who was introduced in the entertainment space by Riky, shut the recent DStv Delicious Festival down

Many, including Mzansi celebs, took to his timeline to praise him after watching a video of his killer performance

Uncle Vinny has proved that his career is not over. Many people alleged that the young entertainer's career died when Riky Rick passed away.

Uncle Vinny has proved he's not a one hit wonder. Image: @uncle.vinny

Source: Instagram

The TV presenter has been keeping a low profile and many of his haters thought the star was just a one hit wonder. Taking to his timeline recently, Uncle Vinny proved his naysayers wrong.

The young man with over 900 000 Instagram followers shut the DStv Delicious Festival down over the past weekend. He took to the video and picture sharing app to share a clip of himself driving the crowd crazy.

ZAlebs reports that since Riky's death, he has been making boss moves behind the scenes. Many people thought Riky died with his career.

Peeps and Mzansi celebs took to his Instagram to react to his video. They shared that they enjoyed his performance at the gig that was headlined by Burna Boy.

casspernyovest said:

"Too much!!!"

kamo_mphelaxx wrote:

"Superstar."

mash_makhado commented:

"Ah mfana, Energy is coming correct."

bafana_fano said:

"The greatest of all time."

im.the.stash.offcall_ said:

"Danko vinny you're a vibe my guy."

pantimioso wrote:

"You are the greatest bro, maaaaad energy."

mcebo_gome added:

"You was born for this boy."

Oscar Mbo takes legal action against former manager

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Oscar Mbo has taken legal action against his former bookings manager. The deep house DJ opened a case of fraud against the alleged fraudster at the Douglasdale cop shop.

TshisaLIVE reports that police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that the dance music producer has indeed opened the case. Masondo shared that the investigation is under way but no arrests have been made yet.

Oscar Mbo took to Instagram a few days back to share a statement regarding the matter. He accused his manager of misleading events promoters. He alleged that promoters thought they were booking him but instead the manager bagged all the cash.

