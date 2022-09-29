Oscar Mbo has taken legal steps against his former bookings manager who allegedly defrauded events promoters of thousands of rand

The house DJ has opened a case of fraud against the former manager and police confirmed that a case has been registered at the Douglasdale police station

The star took to his timeline to ask promoters who thought they were paying him to contact his new management team as they are trying to return the money to promoters

Oscar Mbo has taken legal action against his former bookings manager. The deep house DJ opened a case of fraud against the alleged fraudster at the Douglasdale cop shop.

Oscar Mbo has accused his former bookings manager of defrauding events promoters. Image: @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reports that police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that the dance music producer has indeed opened the case. Masondo shared that the investigation is under way but no arrests have been made yet.

Oscar Mbo took to Instagram a few days back to share a statement regarding the matter. He accused his manager of misleading events promoters. He alleged that promoters thought they were booking him but instead the manager bagged all the cash.

Oscar has in the past hogged headlines and topped trends list for not showing up at events after being fully paid. He shared that he and his new management team are working around the clock to make sure that the money for the gigs he missed is returned to the promoters.

He pleaded with promoters who have booked him for the upcoming festive season to contact them so they can verify the legitimacy of the bookings.

