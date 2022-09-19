Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi is allegedly being sued for R8.2 million by the company that produces the Kokovha sneaker brand

The Ghanama hitmaker signed a R120 million deal with the company some months back but now it's accusing her of failing to promote the brand

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the story, some said they don't like the brand's name while others slammed the company for coming after their fave

Makhadzi is reportedly being sued for R8.2 million. The singer is allegedly being sued by her partners for apparently failing to promote sneaker brand, Kokovha.

Makhadzi is being sued for R8.2 million by a company producing her sneaker brand 'Kokovha'.

Source: Instagram

The sneaker line was named after the award-winning singer's album titled Kokovha. She announced some months back that the deal was worth R120 million.

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the Ghanama hitmaker breached the terms and conditions of her contract with the company producing the sportswear brand. Musa further said on Twitter:

"Makhadzi breached the T&C’s of the company producing Kicks Kokovha sneakers which stipulated she has to perform wearing the brand’s sneakers and promote the brand on her social media platforms."

Makhadzi's fans shared mixed reactions to the story. Some defended Makhadzi while others blamed the brand's marketing team.

@MomoBosh3 commented:

"Imagine owning sneakers called Kokovha? Like 'babe didn't you see my kokovhas?'."

@IsaacKgafela said:

"Its a joke. Makhadzi shouldn't even entertain that court case. It will be dismissed and the lawyer who drafted those pleadings must be struck off roll. He is Teffo's twin."

@gopolang6 wrote:

"Probably they gave her that 8m, she did say the deal is worth 120 million."

@Nku9N commented:

"She can still wear them mos. Drama ngeyani."

@Life_After_18 said:

"Who in their right state of mind would buy kicks named Kokhova?"

@Giizmo_MQD wrote:

"Didn't they say she owned those shoes."

@Anza_Musandiwa added:

"The company failed itself,they failed to plan a proper marketing strategy. They should blame themselves. They should fire their marketing team & leave Makhadzi alone."

Makhadzi's Kokovha sneakers go big

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi is not just a talented singer but she's also business-minded. The Ghanama hitmaker ventured into the fashion world in November 2021.

The energetic performer launched her own sneaker line, Kokovha, after partnering with Kick Sportswear. She made headlines when she signed a R120 million deal with the company.

Her sneaker line is named after her second album, Kokovha. It dropped back in 2020. ZAlebs reports that the shoes are unisex and come in a range of bright colours synonymous withe the Venda culture.

