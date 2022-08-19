Makhadzi's sneakers Kokovha are a hit among her fans since she launched her own sneaker line back in November 2021

The Ghanama hitmaker signed a R120 million deal when she partnered with Kick Sportswear and named the sneakers after her second album, Kokovha

According to reports, the star's shoes are unisex and come in a variety of bright colours synonymous with her Venda culture

Makhadzi is not just a talented singer but she's also business-minded. The Ghanama hitmaker ventured into the fashion world in November 2021.

Makhadzi’s Kokovha sneakers are receiving rave reviews. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The energetic performer launched her own sneaker line, Kokovha, after partnering with Kick Sportswear. She made headlines when she signed a R120 million deal with the company.

Her sneaker line is named after her second album, Kokovha. It dropped back in 2020. ZAlebs reports that the shoes are unisex and come in a range of bright colours synonymous withe the Venda culture.

The outlet reports that the sneakers have received rave reviews and the sneaker line is a hit with the customers. They retail for R900 per per.

Source: Briefly News