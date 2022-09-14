Controversial singer Kelly Khumalo had her followers grinning from ear to ear when she posted a sweet video on her timeline

The Empini singer shared a sweet moment a beautiful couple got engaged in front of thousands of people during her show

The star even sang her hit song Ngathwala Ngaye featuring Mondli Ngcobo as her teary fans hugged on stage

Kelly Khumalo couldn't keep calm after an exceptional occurrence at her show. The star posted a video of the moment her fans got engaged on stage at her concert.

Kelly Khumalo's fan proposes to her lover during the singer's show. Image: @kellykhumaloza.

Source: Instagram

The singer said she was still in awe of how her fan came up with the romantic way to surprise her girlfriend.

According to TimesLIVE, Kelly Khumalo was in on the secret. The singer passed the mic to her fan, who got down on one knee to propose. There was joy and jubilation from concertgoers when the other fan said "Yes".

Kelly Khumalo made the moment even more special when she belted out her love song Ngathwala Ngaye featuring Mondli Ngcobo. Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two shared the adorable video. She said she is still in awe of how beautiful and unique the moment was. She wrote:

"@ijudylesh, I’m still in awe of what you did, and congratulations to both you and your fiancé...❤️let’s continue to keep the home fires burning at Carnival city this coming Saturday, 17th September 2022."

